Open RAN and vRAN revenues dip in Q2 2023 – Dell'Oro

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, both Open RAN and Virtualized RAN (vRAN) revenues declined in 2Q23, marking the first quarter of year-over-year (YoY) contractions since the firm began tracking these next generation architectures back in 2019.

Additional Open RAN and vRAN highlights from the 2Q 2023 RAN report:

In Europe, Open RAN revenues are on the uptick, but this was insufficient to offset the declines in Asia Pacific and North America.

The vendor landscape remains mixed, as many Open RAN-focused suppliers are not thriving as they had hoped. NEC experienced a material improvement in its Open RAN market share between 2022 and 1H23, whereas Mavenir's Open RAN revenue share declined over the same period.

The top 4 Open RAN suppliers by revenue for the 1H23 period were Samsung, NEC, Fujitsu, and Rakuten Symphony.

Open RAN revenues are still expected to account for 5 to 10 percent of the 2023 RAN market.

Read the full press release here.



