Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Open RAN and the dangers of the neutral host

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 7/15/2021
Comment (0)

Europe's regulators have suddenly realized the emergence of the giant towerco, bristling with masts, is probably not conducive to competition. Cellnex, a Catalonian firm on a tower-buying spree, has run into a possible UK roadblock. It had planned to relieve mobile operator Three of its tower possessions under a $12 billion regional deal with Hong Kong parent CK Hutchison. After sniffing around the deal, UK authorities have decided it carries the unmistakable whiff of market dominance.

Their concerns, aired this week, come two months after Italy's regulator had expressed similar reservations about the same deal. Authorities in both countries are nervous because Cellnex already owns gazillions of towers in each country. If the deal goes through, it will be hard to restrain.

Cellnex is what the industry likes to call a "neutral host," using the kind of jargon that makes it sound as inoffensive as Switzerland in World War Two. The pitch is that any service provider can rock up and find a home for its mobile basestations on Cellnex's towers.

Famous for neutrality and rich bankers.
Famous for neutrality and rich bankers.

What it doesn't say is that neutral hosts are often naturally monopolistic. Anything that allows a handful of big companies to share equipment and effectively pool resources is obviously a threat to infrastructure-based competition. NBN Co, the state-owned Australian wholesale network sponging billions off the taxpayer, is probably the most infamous neutral host. Cellnex is a neutral-host monopoly in the making, regulators evidently fear.

"Cellnex is already the largest independent supplier of mobile towers in the UK," said Mike Walker, the chief economic advisor at the UK's Competition and Markets Authority, in an official statement. "We're concerned that this deal could help to lock in this position and prevent the emergence of new direct competition."

The latest fashion

Yet there is a worrying surge of industry enthusiasm for neutral hosts, and they could be facilitated by a technology concept that policymakers seem to adore. Open RAN is a fashionable attempt to inject competition into the equipment market by ensuring that products from different suppliers are interoperable. To some leading operators, it is also the best tool for building a neutral-host network.

"We actually think, irrespective of anything else, that the open RAN architecture fits neutral host really well – the way you build it is very similar to how open RAN has been architected today," says Neil McRae, the chief network architect of UK telecom incumbent BT. "The signaling and baseband work similarly to how open RAN is architected, so it's a good fit and that is the reason we are looking at it."

In fairness, the sort of neutral-host systems that BT envisages are not the same as NBN Co, or even Cellnex. An example is a contract it has just landed with Bruntwood SciTech, billed as a property provider for the science and technology sector. Under that deal, BT is providing campus-wide network infrastructure. Rivals can piggyback on this to sell services. There is nothing to stop them from being the neutral-host providers in other campus deals.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

But what if open RAN allows operators to build neutral-host networks across entire swathes of a country? Open RAN vendors such as Comba, a hardware maker based in Hong Kong, say their technologies would make the sharing of radio access networks much easier than it is with traditional technology. The idea is that operators take advantage of the virtualization that comes with open RAN to manage their own resources on a shared network.

The important thing is that operators seem to agree. In their recently scribbled wish list of technical priorities for open RAN, several big European operators – Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica, TIM and Vodafone – described RAN sharing as a key requirement in the future. "Efficient RAN sharing management is required to allow sufficient independence between operators to manage their own CNFs [cloud network functions] on a shared infra, while avoiding any potential conflicts," they said.

"Open RAN will ease sharing of sites and should help to increase site occupancy," said Arnaud Vamparys, Orange's senior vice president of radio networks, in a discussion with Light Reading about open RAN's attractions earlier this year. That partly explains why the French operator will in the next few years require all new products it buys to be compliant with open RAN standards.

Infrastructure monopolies

None of this necessarily means new infrastructure monopolies will accompany the rollout of open RAN. In a 2018 report written for the UK government, Frontier Economics warned that a single wholesale network, as a monopoly, would probably result in "worse outcomes in terms of innovation and speed of rollout compared to competitive markets." But it also recognized that localized neutral hosts could produce "greater competition at the service level and attract new forms of capital to the market."

Regulators, though, will have to exercise more vigilance than they have regarding the towercos. Cellnex was on a tear long before the Italians began to panic, as this publication had pointed out in numerous stories. In February, a deal it struck with France's Hivory would give Cellnex control of roughly half the French market for towers, reported Light Reading at the time.

Fewer service providers would arguably be good for Europe, but zones that lack more than a single 5G infrastructure provider would probably not. In the worst case, those could demand the same level of regulatory oversight as the fixed-line sector, where former state-owned monopolies are still the dominant players in many countries. It will be ironic if a bid to diversify the market for suppliers leaves Europe's 5G sector with less choice.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Joe Biden's net neutrality threat to 5G

The president's resurrection of vague open Internet policies risks undermining 5G investment and defacing the industry's technology roadmap.

The verdict from afar on MWC 2021

The GSMA deserves credit for putting on its show in such difficult circumstances, but this was an MWC the industry will want to forget.

Britain's got open RAN talent, hopes clueless govt.

A government with protectionist instincts seems to think open RAN could restore a local supply chain for 5G equipment.

AT&T has locked itself into a risky affair with Microsoft

Extricating itself from a single-supplier deal to run its core network in the public cloud could be a challenge if the relationship turns sour.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
July 22, 2021 Unlocking Enterprise Growth with 5G
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
AI and Reinforcement Learning Can Help Optimize Massive MIMO Performance By Cellwize
CSPs Can Use AI to Simplify Operations By Adaora Okeleke, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations and IT, Omdia
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Digital Innovation Is Fueling the New Digital Economy By Huawei
Radio Composer: Intelligent Orchestration of User and Network By ZTE
High Order MIMO Moves Center Stage in Wireless Networks By Ken Wieland, Contributing Editor, Light Reading
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By Peter Rysavy, President of Rysavy Research
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE