Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

O-RAN Alliance begins search for new leadership

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 8/29/2022
Comment (0)

The chairman of the board of the O-RAN Alliance, AT&T's Andre Fuetsch, plans to step down from his position on Tuesday, August 30.

"Alex Jinsung Choi [a Deutsche Telekom executive] has been appointed as interim Chairman of the Board, until the next chair will be appointed according to procedures set in the O-RAN's constitution," wrote Zbynek Dalecky, of the O-RAN Alliance, in response to questions from Light Reading.

The association's constitution outlines the details of how the association might vote for a replacement for Fuetsch.

It's unclear whether the appointment of new leadership might spark geopolitical tensions. Current O-RAN Alliance board members include executives from the likes of Bharti Airtel, Dish Network, China Mobile and Deutsche Telekom. That's noteworthy considering some policymakers – particularly those in the US – see open RAN technology generally as a lever to use against the rise of Chinese vendors like Huawei.

Thus, the makeup of the leadership of the O-RAN Alliance – the primary group developing open RAN specifications – could become a political issue. Already the US government is looking to bulk up the American presence in the 3GPP, the standards group developing 5G specifications.

Telecom and politics

Indeed, global politics have already slipped into the selection of leadership at the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). "Russia and China are seeking to move Internet governance to the ITU where bottom-up design of internet standards could be replaced with top-down decisions based on the politics of nation-states," warned Tom Wheeler, a former FCC chairman, in a recent article.

Wheeler noted that two top candidates for the ITU's leadership position are American Doreen Bogdan-Martin and Rashid Ismailov, a Russian.

"It is a competition between two visions of the Internet: an open Internet, or a kind of state-controlled Internet that resembles Russia's and China's," Wheeler said of the upcoming ITU leadership vote, scheduled for later next month.

Already the O-RAN Alliance's role on the world stage has been called into question. Nokia last year paused all technical activity in the group, apparently worried it was not compliant with US law. In response, the O-RAN Alliance "approved changes to O-RAN participation documents and procedures," according to Nokia, thus paving the way for Nokia to return to the group.

Nonetheless, the situation highlights the tightrope that top telecom executives must walk as they try to develop global technologies – and foster global economies of scale – while at the same time addressing political and regulatory concerns of security and technological independence.

Regardless, the departure of AT&T's Fuetsch from the O-RAN Alliance comes as no surprise. He announced his departure from AT&T in July; Igal Elbaz will take over Fuetsch's position at AT&T, reporting to CTO Jeremy Legg.

Whatever the result, the O-RAN Alliance won't be the only big wireless specifications group to see new leadership in recent years. For example, last year, Qualcomm's Wanshi Chen was selected by the 3GPP – the main standards group for 5G – to be the chairman of the prominent 3GPP RAN Plenary. And just this week, the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) – another leading voice in the open RAN sector – said it hired former Parallel Wireless marketing VP Eugina Jordan as its first marketing chief, according to an announcement on LinkedIn.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
September 8, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
September 9, 2022 Light Up Your Smart Life: Practices and Prospects for Android TV
September 13, 2022 Delivering Coherent Pluggable Optics from Edge to Metro and Beyond
September 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Edge Computing: The Next Frontier
September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
September 21, 2022 High Performance Broadband Aggregation at the Edge
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Vinugayathri Chinnasamy, Senior Content Writer, Indusface
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Indusface
Why a RAN automation platform sets the best foundation for sustainability applications By Peo Lehto, Head of Solution Area OSS, BCSS, Ericsson
5G-Advanced Accelerates Towards a Digital, Intelligent Future By C114
Cooperation Drives the Broadband Vision By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Walmart/Paramount+ and embracing the bundle amid streaming's slowdown By Raman Abrol, CEO, Vubiquity and GM, Amdocs
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE