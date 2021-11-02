Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Nokia flags Brazilian tie-up on 5G open RAN

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 2/11/2021
Comment (0)

Nokia continues to expand its open radio network access (RAN) research activities, this time announcing a new partnership with Brazil's Telecommunications Research and Development Center (CPQD).

The partners plan to collaborate on the joint development of 5G applications and solutions based on the near-real-time RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC), which complies with specifications of the O-RAN Alliance.

Specifically, Nokia and CPQD intend to focus on well-known 5G use cases such as fixed wireless access (FWA) for home broadband services, smart city services, industrial Internet of Things (IoT), and critical networks – and how such use cases can be applied to the Brazilian market.

As described by Nokia, the RIC is a virtualized 5G optimization technology that adds programmability to the RAN and enables the application of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) as well as new services.

Nokia said the partnership will make use of its service enablement platform (SEP), which it said combines the capabilities of the RIC and multi-access edge computing (MEC). The aim is to create services that are positioned at the network edge – in other words, services that are closer to the customer.

Growing open RAN agenda

For Nokia, the collaboration marks a further step in its goal to "do whatever it takes to lead in 5G," as stated by its new CEO, Pekka Lundmark, in December. Determined to revitalize the mobile business after mishaps under previous management, Lundmark has named open RAN as one of his priorities.

CPQD, described as an independent research body even though it is affiliated with the Brazilian government, already has some experience in this field. The organization joined the OpenAirInterface Software Alliance (OSA) in June 2020 and also works with the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) on the development of open and interoperable networks. According to Nokia, it is the first research center in Latin America to work on applications for the RIC platform.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

Nokia has generally been more enthusiastic about open RAN than chief rivals Ericsson and Huawei. However, one risk is that open RAN does not take off as quickly as its proponents hope.

Omdia, a sister company to Light Reading, expects the new technology to generate about $3.2 billion in 2024. This would give open RAN only about 10% of the total RAN market by the mid-2020s.

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
March 16-17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25-23, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 8-6, 2021, Digital Conference
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 29-28, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN and O-RAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 25, 2021 Deploy the 5G future faster with Network Lifecycle Automation
March 2, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day One
March 3, 2021 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting Deployment of Cloud Native 5G Core at Mass Market Scale
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 4, 2021 Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond - Day Two
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology and Industry Trend: Huawei Launches Top Ten Trends of Site Power By Huawei
How SK Telecom Is Monetizing the 5G Opportunity By David Trigg, Global Vice President, Market Development, Telecom Systems Business, Dell
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE