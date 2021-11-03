Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Nokia boosts open RAN cred with new SEP

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 3/11/2021
Comment (0)

As part of its push to become more open RAN friendly, and to try and give further reassurance to its telco customers that it's not a dyed-in-the‑wool "monolithic vendor," Nokia has launched a new – and O-RAN compliant – service enablement platform (SEP).

Aimed at ticking all the right boxes for forward-thinking communications service providers (CSPs), the new SEP has a bagful of features, including Nokia's RAN intelligent controller (RIC) xApps.

These are a suite of plugins essentially designed to give CSPs "advanced control" of 5G radio network use cases. It includes an "AI/ML-based optimization algorithm" that purportedly improves the efficiency of traffic distribution in the RAN. In keeping with the "open" ethos, however, Nokia’s new SEP supports third-party xApps.

Open to the idea: Nokia has launched a new O-RAN compliant service enablement platform (SEP). (Source: Paweł Czerwiński on Unsplash)
Open to the idea: Nokia has launched a new O-RAN compliant service enablement platform (SEP). (Source: Paweł Czerwiński on Unsplash)

The Finnish supplier further claimed it was the first to combine near-real-time RIC and multi-access edge computing together on a single platform – which can apparently be adapted for specific CSP or enterprise requirements – and that the SEP was also the "first commercial solution to deliver radio network programmability and AI/ML innovation across the open RAN ecosystem."

Daryl Schoolar, practice leader for service provider networks at Omdia, a Light Reading sister company, thought the SEP launch "reinforced Nokia's firm commitment to O-RAN and open RAN solutions."

Open to O-RAN

Nokia has arguably shown more enthusiasm for open RAN than Nordic rival Ericsson, which the SEP launch demonstrates.

Huawei, which makes up the "big three" RAN suppliers alongside the Scandinavian duo, is hardly worth mentioning in this context. The Chinese supplier company has conspicuously dragged its heels when it comes to the nascent tech.

Want to know more about open RAN? Check out our dedicated open RAN channel here on Light Reading.

Pekka Lundmark, Nokia's new boss, has even named open RAN as one of his priorities, albeit with an eye on the longer term. "It is coming but not a needle mover in the short term," he recently told analysts.

Research firm Dell'Oro Group has forecast open RAN revenues to grow at double-digit rates over the next six years with cumulative investments – including hardware, software and firmware (excluding services) – projected to approach $10 billion over the 2020 to 2025 forecast period.

Dell'Oro expects open RAN to account for less than 5% of the 2020 to 2025 RAN market, on a cumulative basis, and says it will have a 10% share of total spend in 2025.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 16, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 17, 2021 Wi-Fi 6 – Separating the magic from the myth
March 17, 2021 vRAN, Open RAN and the Path Towards Mobile Networks Modernization
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Launches Platform to Power Wireless Carriers' Digital Transformation By Huawei
Could Wireless Networks Serving Industry 4.0 Applications Succeed Without Automation? By Frank Rayal, for Huawei
No.1 NPS as Proof of Simyo Business Success By Huawei
VoLTE: The Foundation of 5G Voice Services Will Unleash the Power of Voice By Huawei
Scenario-Based Openness Is Essential for 1+N Networks to Move Towards Autonomous Driving By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
From 5G to 6G: What could it look like? By Nermin Mohamed, Wind River
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE