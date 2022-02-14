Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Edge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Mysteries and revelations abound in Dish's 5G spectrum strategy

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 2/14/2022
Comment (0)

For more than a decade, Dish Network has sparked rumor and speculation about what exactly it plans to do with the enormous trove of spectrum it owns. And though the company's plans have grown clearer in recent years amid its early 5G network buildout efforts, there's still much that is not public.

For example, when exactly might big smartphone makers begin supporting the spectrum bands that Dish owns? The company has been working to rally support for its various spectrum bands among device manufacturers for roughly the past year.

Thus, Samsung's release last week of its latest flagship smartphones, the Galaxy S22s, raised the tantalizing possibility that the gadgets might be the first to support Dish's 5G flavors. After all, Samsung is often at the extreme forefront of developing products that support newly released spectrum bands.

However, company officials so far are keeping things mysterious. In responses to questions from Light Reading, a Dish representative said Samsung's new Galaxy S22 phones do support Dish's spectrum bands. However, the representative wouldn't confirm exactly which Dish spectrum bands are supported by the devices.

Similarly, Samsung officials said only that the company's new phones support 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E and 5G mmWave and sub-6GHz. "We do not have a [spectrum] band list at this time," the representative noted.

Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra. (Source: Samsung)
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra.
(Source: Samsung)

Some of the spectrum bands that Dish owns – such as the 3.5GHz CBRS band – are relatively common in newer smartphones. But others – such as Band 70 that covers Dish's AWS-4, H Block and unpaired AWS-3 spectrum licenses – are not.

Last year, Dish Network's Boost Mobile MVNO began selling a mid-range Android phone under its own Celero5G brand. Company officials said future versions of the phone would support all of the spectrum bands that Dish is using to construct its own 5G network.

Insights into 3.45GHz

While Dish's smartphone strategy remains a mystery, one analyst firm offered some revelations about the company's recent spectrum purchases.

Specifically, the financial analysts at New Street Research wrote that Dish's new 3.45GHz-3.55GHz spectrum holdings could be combined with its 3.5GHz CBRS spectrum licenses. That, they said, would explain the company's strange behavior during the FCC's recent Auction 110 of 3.45GHz-3.55GHz spectrum (which Light Reading has dubbed the "Andromeda auction").

According to the analysts, Dish spent almost $500,000 during the "assignment" phase of the auction – far more than what other bidders spent. The "assignment" phase comes after the primary "clock" phase where bidders typically spend most of their money. The assignment phase allows bidders to choose the specific frequencies of spectrum they want in each market where they won licenses during the clock phase.

Most bidders allocate just 1-2% of their spending on the assignment phase, but Dish allocated fully 7% on the phase. "Given its typical financial restraint, this struck us as strange," the analysts wrote.

According to the analysts, Dish did so in order to obtain licenses immediately adjacent to its existing CBRS spectrum holdings. Dish spent almost $1 billion on CBRS licenses in an auction in 2020.

"This suggests Dish will seek to create combined channels across its 30MHz of 3.45GHz spectrum and its 20MHz of CBRS," the analysts wrote. By combining transmissions in those two bands, Dish can dramatically raise the speeds available on its forthcoming midband 5G network, according to the analysts.

"If Dish can aggregate its 3.45GHz and CBRS [spectrum licenses]...into a single 50MHz channel using inter-band carrier aggregation, they should be able to deliver faster speeds," the analysts wrote.

However, they noted Dish will likely have to deploy new network equipment to begin broadcasting 5G signals in its new spectrum bands. Already AT&T has said it plans to begin deploying such equipment for its own 3.45GHz spectrum holdings starting this year.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 16, 2022 Enabling customer-driven ‘360° Assurance’ for the 5G Era: Key Use Cases
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
February 21, 2022 Shaping the Future of Open RAN
February 22, 2022 Exploring real-world 5G use cases at the 5G Open Innovation Lab
February 23, 2022 How Service Providers Can Leverage Lithium-Ion Batteries to back up 5G Telecom and EDGE Equipment
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
February 28, 2022 50G PON Builds a Sustainable Development of Broadband Network
March 1, 2022 How Superb Networks Boost Value for CSPs
March 8, 2022 Unlock the $3.8 Trillion 5G B2B Opportunity With Better CX in BSS
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
A Unified and Distributed Global Content Delivery Network Is More Than a Vision By Theodore Tzevelekis, Vice President and Head, Mass Scale Infrastructure Group (MIG) Business Development, Cisco
Reimagine Your Network With a Converged SDN Transport Architecture By Gurudatt Shenoy, Vice President, Product Management, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco Systems
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
Don’t Take the Risk – Non-Stop Network Monitoring Is Vital in 5G and DevOps By Tommi Luukkala, Head of Portfolio Management, Care Services - Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE