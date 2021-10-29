MWCLA 21: The Light Reading Recap

LOS ANGELES – MWC LA – As the Light Reading team departs LA after nearly a week of covering the largest telecom show we've been able to attend since the pandemic started, the editors – Kelsey Ziser, Jeff Baumgartner and Mike Dano – join Phil Harvey for recap of some of the issues that were covered and smothered at Mobile World Congress Los Angeles.

The gang takes a big picture view of the digital divide, talks about open RAN's progress in the industry and why Rakuten Symphony is so controversial (and innovative). We also cover the alarming disconnect between the massive job growth and economic development constantly promised by 5G, all while the industry providing 5G is shrinking, automating and getting smaller every week.

Did the Clear app work well enough to avoid long vaccination check-in lines? Is there a 5G killer app on the horizon? Is it too early to talk about 6G? Watch and listen for a few answers and a few laughs during this roundtable recap.

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading