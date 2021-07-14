Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Most mobile operators looking for help with open RAN adoption

Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes Simon Stanley 7/14/2021
Comment (0)

Open RAN is expected to dramatically change the market for RAN systems by opening up competition to a wider ecosystem of vendors, including those that have only part of the solution. This opening up of the RAN is also bringing significant challenges for mobile operators that now need to work with not just one or two vendors, but a wider group of vendors that may not have verified the functionality and performance of the complete RAN solution they need. The result, which has been confirmed by a recent Heavy Reading survey, is that the overwhelming majority of carriers with mobile network businesses are looking for external guidance to help them accelerate their open RAN adoption.

Open RAN is expected to create significant opportunities for mobile operators. When asked to choose the most important business justification for open RAN, half of the respondents from the largest operators (>$5 billion) selected "faster roadmap and ability to bring in new features" or "new service and monetization opportunities." Other essential business justifications highlighted in the survey included cost savings and reducing vendor lock-in.

The benefits of open RAN in reducing vendor lock-in and creating a wider ecosystem with new opportunities for wireless technology companies are seen as increasingly important within governments around the world. Policymakers in Europe, including the UK, and North America are discussing ways to encourage telecom innovation and development, with several committing significant funds to programs that drive 5G supply chain diversification.

Guidance and a range of "off-the-shelf" solutions needed

The Heavy Reading "Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey" published in May 2021 presents the results of an exclusive survey of individuals working for operators with mobile network businesses. As shown below, 98% of respondents said they were looking for some help in response to the question, "What do you believe will accelerate your organization's open RAN adoption most?" Almost half indicated guidance, support or expertise with interworking best practice was most important, and nearly 30% chose a range of off-the-shelf solutions. 19% thought that assistance with creating a reference blueprint of disaggregated products would help their organization's open RAN adoption most. Just 1% selected "nothing, we have what we need."

What do you believe will accelerate your organization's open RAN adoption most?
n=89 (Source: Heavy Reading)
n=89
(Source: Heavy Reading)

At Light Reading's "Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey" webinar (view the archive here), Paul Rhodes, OpenRAN and 5G principal consultant at WWT EMEA, said, "If you round it up, you have got 98% saying, in one form or another, they will be looking for external guidance." Rhodes continued, "For some it is looking for a reference architecture, for some it's looking for an off-the-shelf solution, and for some it's very much a case of okay, well we kind of think we got this, but we would really appreciate 'lab as a service' to accelerate our plans."

The results of the survey highlight the need for guidance, support and example implementations showing best-of-breed solutions. The industry can deliver this support through a combination of industry groups, such as the O-RAN Alliance, carrier trials and interoperability tests. Meanwhile, solution integrators should work closely with multiple suppliers to validate open RAN solutions and support carriers with guidance, off-the-shelf solutions and lab services as needed.

Heavy Reading's Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey focuses on why operators are deploying open RAN and which platform architectures, hardware accelerators and software and integration solutions are viewed as most important for these deployments. You can download a PDF copy here.

— Simon Stanley, Analyst at Large, Heavy Reading

This blog is sponsored by WWT.

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Heavy Lifting Analyst Notes
Bringing OTN to the edge with PON

SPONSORED: The combination of OTN and PON can enable carriers to deploy an all-optical network that provides high-availability, low-latency connections across the network to enterprise and home customers.

Open RAN platform acceleration needed to deliver on operator expectations

SPONSORED: Key findings from Heavy Reading's Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey show that hardware acceleration is critical to delivering the performance and cost savings improvements expected from Open RAN.

Open source software expected to drive open RAN deployments

SPONSORED: Key findings from Heavy Reading's 'Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey' show that carriers are shifting to open source for their RAN software.

Why open RAN needs flexible hardware acceleration

SPONSORED: Key findings from Heavy Reading's 'Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey' show that many operators will deploy a mix of open RAN acceleration techniques.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 15, 2021 The Race to MEC-anize the Mobile Network
July 15, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
July 20, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Dealing With Dueling Devices
July 20, 2021 Multi-Vendor 5G Core Networks : A Case for the Disaggregated Control-Plane
July 21, 2021 How Low-Latency DOCSIS Can Be a Game-Changer
July 21, 2021 Creating a Data-Driven CSP with TELUS and Google Cloud
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
July 22, 2021 Unlocking Enterprise Growth with 5G
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
AI and Reinforcement Learning Can Help Optimize Massive MIMO Performance By Cellwize
CSPs Can Use AI to Simplify Operations By Adaora Okeleke, Principal Analyst, Service Provider Operations and IT, Omdia
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Digital Innovation Is Fueling the New Digital Economy By Huawei
Radio Composer: Intelligent Orchestration of User and Network By ZTE
High Order MIMO Moves Center Stage in Wireless Networks By Ken Wieland, Contributing Editor, Light Reading
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of open networking and open RAN in the digital networking era By Chris Rice, CEO Access Solutions, STL
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By Peter Rysavy, President of Rysavy Research
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE