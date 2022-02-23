MaxLinear launches 'Sierra' SoC for 5G open RAN radios

CARLSBAD, Calif. – MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL), today announced Sierra, a fully integrated System on Chip (SoC) for 4G/5G Open RAN (Radio Access Network) radio units (RU). This complete silicon and software solution provides RU designers with a flexible system building block to deliver Macro, Massive MIMO, and Small Cell radios for Open RAN applications with high performance, low power consumption, and short time-to-market.

MaxLinear began work last year in a collaboration with Meta Connectivity to design the single-chip solution.

Sierra integrates the following sub-systems into a single chip to provide a compact and complete software-programmable radio signal processing engine for Open RAN RUs:

RF Transceiver supporting up to 8 transmitters, 8 receivers, and 2 feedback receivers

Digital Front End (DFE), powered by MaxLIN™ the industry’s leading digital pre-distortion (DPD) and crest factor reduction (CFR) solution, and supporting digital up-conversion (DUC) and digital down-conversion (DDC) of component carriers

Low PHY Baseband Processor supporting 5G, 4G, and NB-IoT air interfaces

Fronthaul Interface compliant with O-RAN Alliance Split 7.2x

Read the full announcement here.

