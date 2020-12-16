Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Mavenir unveils business unit for radio hardware

News Wire Feed Light Reading 12/16/2020
Comment (0)

RICHARDSON, Texas – Mavenir, the industry's only end-to-end Network Software Provider, announces an expanded Radio organization as its industry leadership and progress continues in OpenRAN. Mavenir has been an early advocate for OpenRAN to drive openness, innovation, and security in 5G and this expansion will energize the Remote Radio Unit ecosystem.

The OpenRAN industry depends on availability of carrier-grade, ORAN-compliant radios that can meet the evolving needs and requirements of Public and Private Mobile networks. To this end, Mavenir is announcing a new business unit to develop hardware and software production quality designs for OpenRAN radios, that will enable vendors/partners to build radios for specific markets. Mikael Rylander will lead this Business Group as SVP and GM, Radio Business Unit, to focus on RRUs and RRU ecosystem.

"Our OpenRAN deployments and trials are gaining momentum globally. To further strengthen our roadmap and ongoing Radio Access strategic initiatives, I am pleased to announce the formation of an RRU Business Unit," said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. "With our leadership in OpenRAN, we want to enable best-in-class partner ecosystem that can together deliver a portfolio of compelling OpenRAN radios. We will support this ecosystem with RRU software, expertise, facilitation of appropriate production sites and RRU validation with our vRAN products. These radios will be available for use by any OpenRAN vendor and not exclusively to Mavenir."

In addition, Puneet Sethi will be joining Mavenir as SVP/GM, to lead the RAN Business Unit and focus on creating and delivering market leading CU and DU Software solutions. Mavenir's CU and DU solutions are designed based on OpenRAN principles and are already deployed with multiple OpenRAN compliant 3rd party radios. Remaining committed to those OpenRAN principles, Mavenir's CU and DU software solutions will work with both Mavenir radio unit products and 3rd party radio units, thereby offering customers the widest choice in the industry.

Puneet joins Mavenir most recently from Qualcomm where he helped establish Small Cells and RAN Infra Business ground up to its existing industry leading position in 5G. He had the overall responsibility of the business unit P&L, execution, product roadmap and business development. While delivering significant business growth, he successfully evolved FSM RAN products including baseband SoC, SW and RF through 3G/4G/5G industry transitions to meet the needs of Qualcomm's global customer base. Prior to his current role, he held other roles at Qualcomm including UWB business development and leading PHY software team responsible for Qualcomm's first LTE UE modem launch. He also brings diverse set of telecom experiences from his prior roles at Radioframe Networks, Comneon and Ubinetics.

Mavenir

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
December 17, 2020 Case Study: Telefonica, flexiWAN and Intel Make the SD-WAN Open Source Vision a Reality for Production Telco Services
January 21, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Putting PON's Power to Work
February 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS 3.1 (Upgrading the Upstream)
March 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series:What's New with DAA (Flexing the MAC Muscles)
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
Assuring the Service Lifecycle in a Cloud-Native Network for 5G By Michal Fridman, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, RADCOM
The Business Case for Routed Optical Networking By Bill Gartner, SVP/GM Optics and Optical, Cisco
Telcos Must Work With the Messaging Ecosystem to Maximize Revenues From 5G By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Capturing the Opportunities of 4G Migration and Building Foundations for 5G By Phillip Kendall, Strategy Analytics
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Google Cloud brings partners, applications to the edge By Amol Phadke, Google Cloud
Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE