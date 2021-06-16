Mavenir shows off open RAN with Dallas network

RICHARDSON, Texas – Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, announced today its campus network in Dallas for 4G/5G. The campus demonstrates network integration across a suite of certified solutions, integration with 3rd party vendors for interoperability testing and a new approach to Open Virtualized Radio Access Network (Open vRAN) Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS)/OnGo Private Network deployments.

Mavenir's CBRS/OnGo certified product offering address macro, enterprise and Industry 4.0 use cases. These solutions are being delivered as an end-to-end private network solution or as part of an Open RAN deployment to help Enterprises, Carriers, Value Added Resellers (VARs), System Integrators (SIs) and Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs) take advantage of the CBRS spectrum across the United States.

The Mavenir Private Network solution offering, MAVedge, includes radio and core for full CBRS/OnGo connectivity across varied applications:

MAVair : A full suite of 4G/5G FCC and OnGo certified Citizen Broadband Service Devices (CBSD): for both indoor and outdoor applications, zero-touch provisioning and analytics. Smart poles which include a wide range of capabilities including electric vehicle (EV) charger station, large light-emitting diode (LED) display unit for advertisements, camera, street light and weather station / environmental sensor. CBRS/OnGo Open vRAN: designed with cloud-native virtualization techniques, enables the RAN to flex and adapt based on usage and coverage.

MAVcore : 4G/5G Evolved Packet Core (EPC), delivered on premise, hybrid and cloud hosted CBRS/OnGo® as a service.

As a pioneer in Open RAN, Mavenir has completed interoperability testing with 3rd party solution providers, including multiple Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), to validate and showcase vendor interoperability and demonstrate how the ecosystem deploys a successful and functional Open vRAN-based private network. The Mavenir campus hosts a private CBRS/OnGo network for indoor and outdoor interoperability showcasing network Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities, radios and antennas deployed across a variety of smart use cases including smart light poles. Additionally, the campus demonstrates throughput, handover, and full carrier aggregation across both General Authorized Access (GAA) and Priority Access License (PAL) spectrum

"Mavenir is committed to driving interoperability by growing the CBRS/OnGo ecosystem with device vendors, application providers and network connectivity players", said Mavenir's Aniruddho Basu, SVP and GM of Emerging Business. "The Mavenir 4G/5G Campus offers a network showcase Open vRAN and demonstrates open interoperability, test and implementation of end-to-end user applications, including IoT sensor and device connectivity. Putting Mavenir on the map for municipalities, enterprises and Communication Service Providers (CSP) looking to explore the possibilities available by operating a private network."

