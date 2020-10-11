Mavenir puts 2G/3G into product suite

RICHARDSON, Texas – Mavenir, the industry's only end-to-end Network Software Provider for 4G/5G networks, announces the integration of 2G and 3G technologies into its existing broadband suite for 4G and 5G. The new end to end cloud-native solution, that covers the complete stack of all mobile technologies – 2G/3G/4G/5G, in mobile networks for both radio access and packet core, will provide a truly unique fully containerized solution enabling mobile network automation and webscale agility.

For the RAN component, the 2G and 3G capabilities will be fully integrated into the OpenRAN architecture, with fully containerized CU and DU to provide all-in-one Multi Radio Access Technology (vMRAT).

The 2G and 3G stack will also be fully integrated into the packet core solution, being totally cloud native with Service Based Architecture (SBA). This enhances Mavenir's existing converged packet core solution, in 4G and 5G deployments around the world today and already providing gateway capabilities, to now provide full mobility integration into 2G/3G.

Pardeep Kohli, Mavenir's President and CEO said, "We have been listening carefully to our leading customers who trust us with network transformation and realized that we needed to bridge the legacy technology with Open RAN and cloud-native solutions. 2G/3G is still relevant in many markets for years to come. With these solutions, our customers will be able to automate their networks and support all mobile technologies on a cloud-native network."

The solution will feature the ability to scale and utilize a single architecture to cover all generations (multi-G) of mobile technologies, with an extremely agile and flexible configuration for faster time to market and remote operations of the core and radio access network. It is expected to be available by 2Q2021, on any virtualized and containerized platform, including the Mavenir WebScale Platform which is the Open Source Kubernetes software layer with the Mavenir Telco Integration Layer (Platform as a Service) on top. This will address operator needs in terms of security, legal intercept, operational monitoring, configurability and high availability.

"Mavenir is the industry's only fully cloud-native software provider and with this solution will enable traditional legacy to be replaced or expanded with a future proof solution," said Stefano Cantarelli, Mavenir's Chief Marketing Officer. "Mavenir is here to partner with our customers and help them to transform for the future, providing a fully trusted and smooth transition for a truly agile and automated world of services and operations. Trust the future with Mavenir."

