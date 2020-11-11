Mavenir parades 'multi-G' open RAN, cloud-native credentials

It hasn't taken long for Mavenir's acquisition of UK-based ip.access, which has expertise in developing software in 2G and 3G radio stacks, to translate into portfolio expansion.

The US supplier has announced integration of 2G and 3G technologies into its existing broadband suite for 4G and 5G. Mavenir can now boast that its new "end-to-end cloud-native solution" covers the complete stack of mobile technologies – from 2G through 5G – in both packet core and RAN.

For the RAN component, 2G and 3G capabilities will be "fully integrated" into the "OpenRAN" architecture – the nomenclature used by the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) – with a "fully containerized" CU (centralized unit) and DU (distributed unit) to provide an "all-in-one" virtualized Multi Radio Access Technology (vMRAT).

US rival Parallel Wireless, a software company, has so far been able to claim that its "All-G" open RAN proposition – again, running from 2G through to 5G – was a unique market offering. Not anymore, it seems.

The 2G and 3G stack, added Mavenir, will also be fully integrated into its cloud-native packet core solution.

"We have been listening carefully to our leading customers who trust us with network transformation and realized that we needed to bridge the legacy technology with open RAN and cloud-native solutions," said Mavenir's CEO Pardeep Kohli. "2G/3G is still relevant in many markets for years to come."

Putting down UK roots

In parallel with its "multi-G" announcement, Mavenir said it had established a "Center of Innovation" in Cambridge, UK, on the back of its ip.access acquisition – the UK firm is based in Cambridge – which will focus on vMRAT development and integration of 2G and 3G capabilities.

"We are expanding our R&D capabilities in Europe and complementing our design centers in Sweden, Czech, and Germany with a new center in the UK," explained Kohli.

Now is a good time to be putting down deeper roots in the UK. Vodafone, a TIP enthusiast, has recently committed to deploying 2,600 OpenRAN sites across Wales and the South West of England. The UK operator is currently evaluating suppliers, and Mavenir – which has already helped Vodafone with OpenRAN pilots – will have done its chances no harm at all by opening a nearby Center of Innovation.

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading