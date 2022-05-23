Mavenir, Fujitsu, Radisys, others selected for NTIA's open RAN program

WASHINGTON – Today, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration's (NTIA) Institute for Telecommunication Sciences (ITS), in Boulder, Colo., in collaboration with the Department of Defense (DoD), announced 5G Challenge contestants selected from final white paper entries. This prize competition aims to accelerate the adoption of open interfaces, interoperable components, and multi-vendor solutions toward the development of an open 5G ecosystem.

Contestants selected from final white paper entries are:

Distributed Unit (DU)

Radisys Corp.

Signal System Management

Centralized Unit (CU)

Capgemini Engineering

Mavenir Systems, Inc.

Signal System Management

Radio Unit (RU)

Fujitsu Network Communications

Mavenir Systems, Inc.

In this 2022 first-year 5G Challenge Preliminary Event, ITS will award part of the total $3 million prize purse to contestants who submit winning hardware and/or software solutions for one or more of these 5G network subsystems: Distributed Unit (DU); Centralized Unit (CU); Radio Unit (RU). The rules, location, and details of the second-year event will be released in 2023.

The 5G Challenge Preliminary Event: RAN Subsystem Interoperability is now closed to entries, but you can continue to follow the event on Challenge.gov.

ITS, the Nation's Spectrum and Communications Lab, supports the Department of Defense 5G Initiative through a combination of its subject matter experts in 5G and its research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) laboratory infrastructure in Boulder, Colorado, including the Advanced Communications Test Site at the Table Mountain Radio Quiet Zone.

