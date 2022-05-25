Mavenir execs open up about 'OpenBeam' open RAN radios

AUSTIN – Big 5G Event – Mavenir has grown into one of the top companies in the open RAN space. In recent months, the company expanded its open RAN efforts into the hardware sector with the release of its OpenBeam-branded 5G radios, built to open RAN specifications.

Mavenir's John Baker and Bejoy Pankajakshan discuss the company's new hardware sales, including Mavenir's first US-based customer for the equipment, Triangle Communications in Montana. Baker and Pankajakshan also discuss Mavenir's corporate growth during the pandemic, the company's recent work with Dish Network and its ongoing advocacy of open RAN.

— Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading