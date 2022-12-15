Sign In Register
open RAN

Mavenir demonstrates O-RAN based mMIMO radio integration

BERLIN – Mavenir, today announces the completion of radio integration at the Joint European O-RAN and TIP PlugFest, part of the O-RAN Global PlugFest Fall 2022, at the i14yLab in Berlin, hosted by Deutsche Telekom, EANTC and Vodafone. Mavenir validated its massive MIMO (mMIMO) 32TRX Active Antenna Unit (AAU) for open integration with the Keysight Technologies O-RU conformance and certification testing solution.

Mavenir's OpenBeam mMIMO 32TRX AAU, is a high-performance O-RAN based Radio Unit (O-RU) supporting 400Mhz instantaneous bandwidth and 200 Mhz occupied bandwidth to meet high capacity and RAN sharing use cases. At 16.8kg, utilizing just passive cooling technology, it is one of industry's lightest AAU, with uncompromising performance delivering 240W output power and high bandwidth. The AAU utilizes Zero-Force Beamforming technology to maximize performance while minimizing interference.

Mavenir demonstrated the 32TRX AAU at PlugFest using Keysight's Open RAN Studio Open RAN Distributed Unit (O-DU) emulator, VXT PXI Vector Transceiver, MXA/MXG signal generators, and PathWave Test Automation framework.

The 32TRX mMIMO AAU is part of the OpenBeam portfolio featuring energy efficiency capabilities, delivering savings of over 80% power consumption during idle periods. It also reduces Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) by employing AI/ML based intelligent automation for fault management, beamforming, energy efficiency, load balancing and improved network performance when used as part of Mavenir's Open vRAN Solution. Initial 32TRX mMIMO AAU products launched this year cover 3.3GHz to 3.8GHz, targeting Europe, the Americas, and South-East Asia.

In addition to the massive MIMO AAU showcased for integration at the PlugFest, the OpenBeam O-RU portfolio also includes mmWave AAUs and multi-band RRUs for improved network capacity. The OpenBeam O-RUs are available across all frequency bands and can be used for a wide range of use cases, including enterprise and public networks for urban or rural environments.

Mavenir's participation at the PlugFest builds upon ongoing engagements and progresses current activity in the region. Earlier in the year, Mavenir expanded its European capabilities with the establishment of an Open RAN Centre of Excellence in Germany, strengthening Mavenir's multinational organization by delivering regional focus, driving the knowledge and innovation across the region.

Read the full press release here.

Mavenir

