Mavenir confirms marketing overhaul

A top Mavenir official confirmed to Light Reading that the company is overhauling its marketing operation to shift from a centralized to a regional approach. As part of that effort, Mavenir's marketing chief Maryvonne Tubb will depart the company.

The move comes as little surprise; citing unnamed sources, Silverlinings reported early last month that the company's North American marketing team would be replaced with one in India.

"We are reducing people in HQ and are hiring back in regions that are important to focus on the large RAN and packet core deals," explained Mavenir's John Baker, the company's SVP of business development, in a LinkedIn message to Light Reading.

Tubb, the company's SVP of marketing and corporate communications, confirmed in an email to Light Reading that she has been overseeing the company's marketing strategy shift for the past several months. "Once complete, [I] will look forward to a new challenge!" she wrote.

The move comes less than a year after Mobile World Live reported that Mavenir made "significant cuts" to its marketing team. At the time, Tubb told the publication that Mavenir had grown to 6,000 employees in May 2022. That's also about the same time Mavenir raised $95 million in public debt.

Baker didn't answer questions from Light Reading about Mavenir's current employee count and how it might be affected by the company's new marketing strategy.

Mavenir's most recent moves come a few months after the company's CEO confirmed Mavenir would shift away from RCS messaging technology and would instead focus on its open RAN and packet core offerings. That transition involved an undisclosed number of layoffs, according to a report from Fierce Wireless.

Following layoffs at Parallel Wireless and the purchase of Altiostar by Rakuten, Mavenir has emerged as a leading pure-play vendor of open RAN equipment in North America. Last year, the company touted 8,000 open RAN cell sites across roughly two dozen open RAN customers – including Dish Network in the US – generating around $100 million in revenue.

