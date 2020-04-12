Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
NGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
Asia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumSD-WAN Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Mavenir begins dabbling in open RAN hardware

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 12/4/2020
Comment (0)

Mavenir is now making radio units to work alongside its open RAN software offerings.

The development highlights both the widening opportunities in the mobile infrastructure market driven by the open RAN (radio access network) trend, as well as the complexities and difficulties generated by a technology designed to separate hardware from software.

GlobalData analyst Ed Gubbins detailed Mavenir's new hardware plans in a post to the firm's site, noting the company plans to offer two outdoor 5G radio units (RUs) this year, including one that will support transmissions in millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum. He said that next year the company plans to add a Massive MIMO RU as well.

Mavenir "wants to be known as something of an 'end-to-end' supplier," Gubbins wrote. "In some deployments, Mavenir has responsibility for end-to-end network performance, which gives it extra incentive to tailor its own RUs, rather than a partner's, to ensure performance requirements are met. In addition, because Mavenir is also essentially trying to sell the virtual RAN/open RAN concept to an entire industry, the company also knows that this concept will be judged in large part on the performance of early rollouts, giving Mavenir even more reason to take its fate into its own hands rather than rely too much on partners."

"We are ... producing various radio products that will break the incumbent's monopoly in the global market," confirmed a Mavenir spokesperson in response to questions from Light Reading. However, the spokesperson declined to answer a number of questions about the company's new effort, including when Mavenir started to build RAN hardware, whether it has sold any of that hardware, which vendors might be supplying the silicon for that hardware, and how much money it has invested in building open RAN hardware.

Gubbins pointed out the irony in Mavenir building its own open RAN hardware to help sell its software – after all, the whole point of the open RAN trend is to separate hardware and software elements in a wireless network. Doing so could allow network operators to mix and match products from a variety of suppliers instead of being forced to purchase everything from just one vendor.

"It's fair to question the extent to which Mavenir's use of in-house RUs reflects limitations in the current state of the open RAN ecosystem," Gubbins wrote. "If the approximately 20 vendors currently selling open RAN RUs can't cover all of the market needs, is something going wrong? Likewise, if a concern for network performance leads Mavenir toward in-house products rather than the multi-vendor networks that undergird the open RAN concept, does that mean operators should be concerned about the performance capabilities of open RANs?"

Gubbins concluded that Mavenir's entry into the hardware space is mostly a reflection of "a space that is rapidly changing."

Gubbins isn't the only analyst who views the sector that way.

"We estimate total open RAN revenues are tracking ahead of schedule," wrote Stefan Pongratz of Dell'Oro Group, noting the firm recently raised its 2020 open RAN revenue forecast to $300,000 from $200,000. "On the other hand, the lion share of any 'security' related RAN swaps are still going to the traditional RAN players, suggesting the technology for basic radio systems remains on track but the smaller players also need to ramp up investments rapidly to get ready for prime time and secure larger brownfield wins."

How the open RAN trend ultimately plays out remains anyone's guess. As Pongratz noted, open RAN is benefiting from a number of headwinds ranging from operators' desire for new vendors to government worries over potential security threats posed by Chinese vendors. Such concerns are pushing some operators to remove equipment from Chinese vendors from their network – but established suppliers like Nokia and Ericsson rather than upstarts like Mavenir, have been central to those swaps. Further, a growing range of voices are raising questions about open RAN stretching from cost savings to intellectual property to reliability.

Mavenir has much riding on its new hardware tacit. Although the company has enjoyed growth in areas such as 5G core, it's pinning much of its future growth as a public company on the premise that open RAN will eventually shift from an interesting niche topic to a full-blown inevitability for 5G.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 7, 2020 How to Manage OTT Video QoE, Deliver Flawless Streaming Experiences and Capitalize on the Video Opportunity
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 9, 2020 A better 5G: Automated operations powered by AI
December 9, 2020 Application Integration for OCP and CNFs
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 14, 2020 Key Capabilities of 5G Services: Planning, Deployment, Operation and Optimization
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
December 16, 2020 The Carriers Speak: The Future of Managed SD-WAN Services
December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
December 17, 2020 Case Study: Telefonica, flexiWAN and Intel Make the SD-WAN Open Source Vision a Reality for Production Telco Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Capturing the Opportunities of 4G Migration and Building Foundations for 5G By Phillip Kendall, Strategy Analytics
'5G City': Building a Sustainable City By Huawei
Digging Deeply Into DOCSIS 4.0 By Antronix
AI-Driven Assurance Is Critical for Ensuring 5G Service Quality By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
Huawei: Building Future-Oriented 4G Foundation to Maximize Network Value By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
What's next for CSPs? By Andrew Walker, Accenture
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE