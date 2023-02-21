Sign In Register
open RAN

Mavenir and HP Enterprise expand Open vRAN collaboration

News Wire Feed

RICHARDSON, Texas – Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, today announced it has expanded its existing partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) by validating its Open vRAN DU software on the HPE ProLiant DL110 Telco server. Mavenir can now globally extend the benefits of its Open RAN DU solutions on HPE infrastructure to customers.

Cloud computing shifts network functions from dedicated hardware platforms into virtualized software components that can be implemented on general purpose infrastructure and then can be pooled in centralized data centers. Mavenir's O-RAN compliant, fully containerized Open vRAN solution works on open interfaces supporting O-RAN Split 7.2x and Split 2 configurations. It further disaggregates into a Distributed Unit (DU) and Centralized Unit (CU). These entities work as containerized network functions running on general purpose infrastructure and are designed to support multiple fronthaul splits simultaneously – making the vRAN solution an ideal choice for a future-proof strategy.

The HPE ProLiant DL110 Telco server is workload optimized for edge applications that require low power, high bandwidth and low latency such as 5G cellular processing (vRAN.) In addition, the server is open and standards-compliant, carrier grade infrastructure offering dense I/O capabilities with PCI2 Gen4 speed, acceleration and powerful compute driven by 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors.

Read the full press release here.

Mavenir

