Mavenir and Cohere speed the transition to multi gen, Open RAN networks

SAN JOSE, Calif. and RICHARDSON, Texas – Cohere Technologies, the innovator of 4G/5G Universal Spectrum Multiplier software for RAN and Open RAN, and OTFS waveform for 6G and Mavenir, the network software provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud, have entered into an agreement to accelerate the transition of proprietary RAN to a fully Open RAN Multi-G solution for 4G, 5G and OTFS.

Mavenir's Open RAN Intelligent Controller (O-RIC) offers Network Intelligence as a Service (NIaaS) that provides deep, fine-grained insights about the network enabling solutions with advanced state of the art intelligence. Mavenir's O-RIC enables the realization of various use cases with performance guarantees, creating premium near-real time service options for individual mobile subscribers and meeting service level assurances for enterprise customers. For example, in Traffic Steering use cases monitored, an improvement of cell spectral efficiency between 30% to 40% was observed.

Mavenir's O-RIC enables the creation of differentiated services through open APIs. Adding Cohere's innovations enables a Multi-G software platform that has compelling performance, security measures, capital efficiency, and power consumption. Mavenir's O-RIC is currently in deployment with two, tier-one Communications Service Providers (CSPs).

and 5G solutions, while creating a smooth path forward to OTFS.”

Cohere's Universal Spectrum Multiplier software can be integrated by network equipment suppliers in the RAN or as an xApp in the Telco Cloud and improves network performance up to 2x with multi-user MIMO (MU-MIMO) beamforming for existing FDD and TDD networks. Cohere has already demonstrated up to 2x performance improvement for 4G FDD and 5G TDD for several leading mobile operators. Cohere's OTFS wireless system is a candidate for 6G. OTFS can provide reliable, affordable wireless communications even under extreme doppler such as hypersonic speeds.

