Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Looks like no respite for Huawei from Biden

DanoVision Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 1/13/2022
Comment (0)

The White House is preparing to launch its new Alliance for the Future of the Internet in the coming weeks, and it appears increasingly likely that a major tenet of the effort will involve blocking "untrusted" vendors like China's Huawei from global networks.

If that does happen, President Biden would essentially pick up where former President Trump left off. Under Trump's direction, the US State Department launched a "Clean Networks" initiative in 2020 that essentially rallied US allies against Huawei and other Chinese vendors.

"Suppliers are more trustworthy if they are financed openly and transparently, use best practices in procurement, investment, and contracting, and have records available for public or regulatory scrutiny as appropriate," stated one of the core principles in the State Department's "Clean Networks" program. Although Huawei wasn't named, it was clearly the target.

Trump's State Department rallied a number of network operators to its 'Clean Networks' effort. (Source: US State Department)
Trump's State Department rallied a number of network operators to its "Clean Networks" effort.
(Source: US State Department)

That's the exact same kind of language that the Biden White House is using. According to an early draft of the Alliance for the Future of the Internet published late last year by Politico, supporters would make a "commitment to use only trustworthy providers for core information and communications technologies network infrastructure."

Untrustworthy vendors such as Huawei

In comments this week at a USTelecom event, a top Biden official specifically called out Huawei.

"The United States is very concerned about the risks posed by untrustworthy vendors such as Huawei," said Ruth Berry, director for Digital Technology Policy and International Economics and Competitiveness for the White House's National Security Council. "To address these threats, governments around the world are encouraged to craft rules and regulations ensuring that untrustworthy and high-risk suppliers are unable to participate in providing network equipment and software in these next-generation networks."

As noted by Politico, Berry said the White House hopes to officially introduce the Alliance for the Future of the Internet in the "coming weeks." She said it would be focused on getting other governments to commit to Internet openness, competition, human rights and closing the digital divide. She described the launch as a starting place. "The goal is to launch a global conversation," she said.

According to a lengthy report in Protocol, the White House had initially hoped to launch the Alliance for the Future of the Internet late last year, but scuttled the launch at the last minute over concerns about its scope and purview.

Nonetheless, early proposals for the alliance specifically called for "trustworthy providers" for core Internet infrastructure. "There's no way to read that as something other than a no-China club," Graham Webster, editor-in-chief of the DigiChina Project at the Stanford University Cyber Policy Center, told Protocol. "It's not subtle who they're talking about."

Open RAN gets a nod

Based on the new comments from Berry of the Biden White House, it appears that Huawei remains squarely in the sights of US officials. She said a goal of the administration is to work collaboratively with other governments to secure not only 5G infrastructure but also wired networks, data centers and other Internet equipment.

Berry also called for "vendor diversity" and specifically called for more support for "open RAN" equipment. That's noteworthy considering top officials in the Trump administration discussed open RAN technology as a way to encourage the development of domestic equipment suppliers and block the rise of "untrusted" vendors like China's Huawei.

It's worth noting that Huawei officials have argued against claims that their equipment can be used for Chinese government espionage.

To be clear, blocking the purchase of Huawei equipment isn't the only goal of the new Alliance for the Future of the Internet. Berry said the alliance would also look to prevent the spread of misinformation, the threat of cyberattacks, Internet shutdowns, and use of the Internet as a "tool of control" by governments.

Debating the future of the Internet

That scope is noteworthy given a wide variety of topics that are under debate in the US. For example, Biden has voiced support for the net neutrality guidelines scrapped during the Trump administration. And there's ongoing discussion over the degree of control social media sites should exert over misinformation.

Internationally, the topic is even more serious. For example, Russia recently forced Apple and Google to remove an app from their app stores tied to Alexei Navalny, an opponent of President Vladimir Putin. As noted by Protocol, both companies yielded to Russia's request, reportedly over fears that their own local employees could be held criminally liable for refusing.

And China, of course, continues to operate a "great firewall" that essentially represents an iron fist around all Internet communications in the country. Indeed, that crackdown has been so severe in recent months that Zhao Wei – a massive Chinese movie star on par with Reese Witherspoon in the US – was essentially erased from China's Internet, according to a detailed report in the Wall Street Journal.

Such geopolitical issues likely will ultimately affect network operators and their vendors.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from DanoVision
Is 2022 the year FWA actually starts to threaten cable?

'Verizon and T-Mobile will add 1.8 million wireless home broadband customers in 2022,' predicted LightShed Partners. They said that's close to the total wired broadband customers Comcast, Charter and Altice might gain in 2022.

It's time for the Biden administration to get it together in 5G

A year into the Biden administration, 'there is no spectrum plan, there are no big auctions planned, at a time when everyone was all about 'we've got to beat China on the race to 5G,' said a former FCC chief.

The wireless bubble could start to deflate next year

During 2020, the nation's big wireless network operators collectively recorded almost 5 million new wireless customers. During 2021, that could rise to 10 million. But what happens when growth slows?

The C-band delay in 5G is impressively stupid

The FAA is having 'very productive discussions' with AT&T and Verizon over possible 5G interference with aircraft altimeters. But aren't those discussions a little late?

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 19, 2022 Accelerate Enterprise Insights: AI Use Cases for 5G Networks
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 26, 2022 The Time is Now To Add Cloud-Native Functions: for 4G and 5G Networks
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
January 27, 2022 Safeguard Your Subscriber Relationships With a Holistic Loyalty Strategy
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Cross-Region Campus Network in Ferrotec: A Benchmark for 5G NPN-as-a-Service By Huawei
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
Telefónica's Hot 5G apps: Immersive Content and V2X By C114
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
Huawei Rated as Sole Leader: GlobalData Releases 5G Core Competitive Landscape Assessment By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE