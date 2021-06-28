Light Reading Recap: Week of June 25

Last week's telecom news highlights included a look back at some huge 5G product news for Nokia, a summary of some new cloudy ideas coming from Mobile World Congress, and a summary of what's up at Switzerland's Astrocast – a company launching a network of satellites for IoT connectivity.

Here are the stories we mentioned in the video:

Sign up for our daily and weekly newsletters to get telecom service provider and vendor coverage, in-depth reporting and Light Reading interviews.

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading