Light Reading Recap: Week of June 18

Last week's highlights included Viavi's ongoing pursuit of a merger with Exfo, Rakuten's open RAN plan to reveal what it's really paying for telecom gear, and we briefly ponder why Nokia would roll out the red carpet for open RAN developers in Dallas.

Here are the stories we mentioned in the video:

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading