Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Edge Computing Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native World
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Leading Lights 2020 Finalists: Most Innovative Mobile/Wireless Product or Service

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 8/4/2020
Comment (0)

It's no secret that the mobile and wireless industry continues to push the bounds of innovation. Whether it's relatively simple but revolutionary actions like connecting smartphones to speedy networks or on-the-horizon activities like precision agriculture, the mobile and wireless sector remains a hotbed of innovation.

And it doesn't hurt that many of the innovations in the space can actually be positioned into the "for the betterment of mankind" category – something we can't necessarily say for, oh, say, the social networking sector?

Nonetheless, massive innovations like smartphones are often built on the iterative developments like those listed below. Behind every major cultural trend are thousands or millions of steps forward, whether it's new antenna technologies or fancy billing schemes.

This year, three companies have been shortlisted for "Most Innovative Mobile/Wireless Product or Service" for their efforts in this area.

The three companies in the running are:

The Leading Lights winners, and the identities of this year's Light Reading Hall of Fame inductees, will be announced online, on August 21, during a special video presentation on http://www.lightreading.com, one month before the start of the Big 5G Event.

Here's a closer look at the companies shortlisted in the Most Innovative Mobile/Wireless Product or Service category:

Amdocs – RevenueONE
Amdocs has long positioned itself as a giant – and leader – in the market for operations support system (OSS) and business support system (BSS) services. While such offerings will never earn the market glamor of 1Gbit/s connections or flashy smartphone games, they nonetheless form the backbone of operators' services – and therefore the market's momentum.

And Amdocs' RevenueONE can certainly count itself in that arena. The company said the offering supports the kind of forward-looking 5G billing options that could help supercharge the space.

Forget the "boring" billing options around usage or speed, RevenueONE supports everything from dynamic charging criteria to transparent and flexible billing experiences for customers, alongside real-time viewing. Each of those elements could give 5G providers a leg up on their competition.

Cohere Technologies
Cohere previously pitched fixed wireless hardware to operators, with little success. But that all changed roughly two years ago, when the company scored a new CEO and refocused on a software-based solution to its beamforming technology for antennas.

The results have been impressive.

A recent demonstration of the company's technology by Deutsche Telekom, VMware and Intel resulted in a doubling of the operator's throughput, leading to a reduction in total costs.

Just as important, Cohere is embracing the open RAN trend, which has been gathering steam around the world. The technology promises to allow operators to mix and match technologies inside their radio networks. Thus, the open RAN trend could open the door more quickly for startups like Cohere than any revolutionary beamforming technology could on its own.

Rakuten, Intel and Altiostar Networks
Rakuten is the Japanese e-commerce giant that built a brand-new 4G network in Japan to directly challenge the market's three incumbents: Docomo, SoftBank and KDDI. The company did so in large part by eschewing traditional vendors like Ericsson and Huawei and instead developing a completely software-powered, virtualized, cloud-based network.

Basically, Rakuten threw out the traditional wireless architecture playbook in favor of one that was untested but that could reap significantly cheaper and more nimble architecture.

And though it's still early days for Rakuten and its technology partners, which have had to deal with various delays and setbacks, including in 5G, the efforts by Rakuten, Intel and Altiostar Networks nonetheless will likely pave the way for much of the rest of the industry in the future.

— Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Anatomy of a 5G Network That Can't Fail
Article: Is Your Information Close Enough to the Edge
Success Story: NFV/Cloud Networks Readiness
Infographic: Service Provider – 6 Key Findings
Success Story: Improve Network Stability and Accelerate DDoS Attack Mitigation
Video: Give your customers an uninterrupted and unplugged access experience
Case Study: Automating Multivendor Networks to Improve Network Robustness and Reliability
White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
'AI Inside' Platform Enables Business Agility and Digital Transformation By Huawei
Mobile Network Automation Can Deliver Significant Opex Reduction By Anil Rao, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason
NB-IoT Officially Recognized as a 5G Standard, Driving IoT Development By Huawei
Huawei's Catherine Chen: Shared Responsibility for a Shared Future By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Unleash Network Potential, Inspire Business Growth By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE