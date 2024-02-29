Sponsored By

Kyivstar to start small with Rakuten open RAN deployment

Following the signing of a letter of intent, Ukrainian telecom operator Kyivstar will work with Rakuten Symphony to deploy an open RAN proof of concept to test hardware and the full chain of cooperation.

Tereza Krásová

February 29, 2024

2 Min Read
Kyivstare shop.
(Source: Igor Golovnov/Alamy Stock Photo)

MWC24 – BARCELONA – Veon-owned operator Kyivstar signed a letter of intent with Rakuten Symphony about the next stage of their partnership, which will see them deploy open radio access networks (RANs) to rebuild Ukraine's digital infrastructure, with first steps to be taken later this year. 

Speaking to Light Reading here in Barcelona, Kyivstar CTO Volodymyr Lutchenko stressed that open RAN isn't the only area where the companies are partnering. He pointed to Rakuten's digital solutions for telcos as well as the importance of Rakuten's subsidiary Viber, which is currently installed on nine out of ten devices in Ukraine.

Regarding open RAN, Lutchenko specified that the first step will be to launch a proof of concept (PoC), which will consist of a real network deployment in one of Ukraine's cities. The goal will be testing not only the hardware, but also what he called the full chain of cooperation, which includes contract preparation, price negotiation and working with local partners, as well as logistics aspects like delivery to Ukraine.

Asked about how big a role open RAN could play in Kyivstar's network, Lutchenko said: "Let's say we have a strategic plan for that, but right now it's too early to say what the scope of that is." He added that once the PoC is complete, Kyivstar will decide how to move forward.

Pioneering project

Veon CEO Kaan Terzioglu, meanwhile, told Light Reading during a separate interview that the goal remains to rebuild Ukraine's network with open RAN once the war with Russia is over, relying on both terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks.

Terzioglu called the field trials a "pioneering project" for the rest of Veon's operations. He added that the deployment will serve as a basis for learning more about the technology.

While the scope of the Kyivstar-Rakuten partnership covers both 4G and 5G, Lutchenko said the focus will be on 4G first. This is because 5G has not yet been rolled out in Ukraine, with spectrum still to be allocated. That process was expected to start in 2022, but it was put on hold due to Russia's full-scale invasion of the country.

Last year, Kyivstar's CEO Oleksandr Komarov said that 5G would not be a focus while the war is ongoing. This week, Lutchenko said that Kyivstar is currently in discussions with the Ukrainian government about testing the technology in select cities. The scope, specific locations and frequencies of any such project have not been defined yet.

Part of the consideration, Lutchenko noted, is the expected decommissioning of legacy networks, with Kyivstar already starting the process of sunsetting 3G in select cities.

Read more about:

MWC24Europe

About the Author(s)

Tereza Krásová

Tereza Krásová

Associate Editor, Light Reading

Associate Editor, Light Reading

See more from Tereza Krásová
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

6G in the center circle with smaller circles connecting. Smaller circles include graphics such as Wi-Fi, Internet, and cloud symbols.
Regulatory & Politics
US and allies agree to 'work together' on 6G standard
US and allies agree to 'work together' on 6G standard

Feb 28, 2024

Online offline sign in a field
Broadband
Broadband coalition asks FCC to grant RDOF relief for BEAD's sake
Broadband coalition asks FCC to grant RDOF relief for BEAD's sake

Feb 28, 2024

John Chapman hedshot
Cable Technology
Cable vet and DOCSIS pioneer John Chapman to exit Cisco
Cable vet and DOCSIS pioneer John Chapman to exit Cisco

Feb 28, 2024

Red light fiber optics shooting past a broadband hub illustrating digital communications
5G
T-Mobile wins more 5G spectrum over AT&T's objections
T-Mobile wins more 5G spectrum over AT&T's objections

Feb 28, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Apple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint ResearchApple, Samsung still tops in 5G smartphones – Counterpoint Research
Feb 23, 2024
2 Min Read
thumbnail
IOT
Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030Omdia: Research shows cellular IoT connections will reach $5.4B in 2030
Jan 18, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Featured Videos

Sponsored Content
Break Down Information Silos, Connect the Unconnected
Break Down Information Silos, Connect the Unconnected
Sponsored Content
The Journey to "True 5G"
The Journey to "True 5G"
Sponsored Content
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration
FastTrack your mainframe-to-cloud migration