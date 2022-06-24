Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Inconsistencies – and AT&T – dominate initial Dish 5G testing results

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 6/24/2022
Comment (0)

Dish Network officially began selling its 5G network earlier this month, and some early tests show dramatic performance inconsistencies.

"The phone often had trouble making connections on the Dish network in Ithaca [New York], sometimes stalling and dropping back to AT&T, but I got some web page loads and speed tests done," wrote PCMag's Sascha Segan of his Dish tests across three cities in the state. "Speeds were incredibly slow at 1-5 Mbit/s down, and less than 1 Mbit/s up."

The analysts at Signals Research Group (SRG) came to similar conclusions of their Dish tests in Las Vegas.

"To summarize our findings, the overall network performance wasn't terrible, and there were some indications of quite good performance, but there was no consistency in the performance and consistency is something that consumers expect," they wrote in a new report.

(Source: Dish)
(Source: Dish)

Both Segan and SRG found that Dish's 5G network routinely pushed customers onto AT&T's network when it wasn't able to provide a reliable connection, even deep inside markets where Dish is advertising its coverage. Segan noted that Dish's Samsung Galaxy phone appeared to rely on two SIM cards, one for Dish's network and another for AT&T's.

In-marking roaming

Broadly, the findings indicate the importance of in-market roaming agreements for Dish as it builds its 5G network across the country. Such services allow the company to push its customers onto another network when it can't get them connected.

Dish inked a $5 billion roaming agreement with AT&T last year that gives Dish the option to use AT&T's network "even within the markets where Dish is deploying its own 5G network." That agreement appears to play a major role in Dish's new Project Genesis offering.

Further, Dish just this week announced a new $3.3 billion roaming deal with T-Mobile that also includes "in-market roaming to Dish's wireless customers within the T-Mobile network footprint (which includes areas within the markets where Dish is deploying its own 5G network)."

Concluded SRG of the situation: "AT&T may like the extra revenue, but it can't be good for the Dish Wireless bottom line."

VoNR

Perhaps Dish's most glaring inconsistency involved its implementation of 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR). Just like Voice over LTE (VoLTE) on 4G, the technology promises to push customers' voice calls onto a 5G network. But according to SGR's findings, Dish's VoNR service proved to be extremely unreliable in Vegas.

"We also observed VoNR voice quality that was as good, if not better, than anything we've captured with VoLTE, but there were also frequent instances with very poor voice quality, even while stationary and with good RF conditions," the analysts wrote.

In a post on LinkedIn, SRG's Emil Olbrich highlighted Dish VoNR testing results where a first call sounded crystal clear and a second call, placed in virtually the exact same conditions, was completely garbled.

"I see this as a silver lining," he said, explaining that the Dish 5G network appears capable of providing excellent quality and speedy connections. However, he acknowledged that "the consistency, they're going to have to fix that."

Dish's efforts to launch VoNR are noteworthy considering T-Mobile is also rolling out the technology, albeit in just two cities and on one phone. AT&T and Verizon, meanwhile, haven't launched that technology nor the standalone version of 5G required to support it.

Speeds and feeds

In terms of upload and download speeds, Dish's 5G network generally trailed those of its competitors, as some analysts warned it would.

"Dish has a big problem in Upstate New York right now, and it's the number 5," Segan wrote. "The problem isn't the G, it's the MHz. Everywhere I went, the Dish network was using only 5MHz of band n71, alone. That's '4G network in 2012' levels of spectrum usage, and yep, it has about the performance of a 4G network in 2012."

The SGR analysts wrote that Dish's network in some cases outperformed Rakuten's network in terms of download performance – which is noteworthy considering the Japanese operator is the only other provider in the world to build a widespread 5G network using open RAN principles. But the analysts found that Dish's uplink network performance was "unsatisfactory" and substantially below what they found on T-Mobile's 5G network in the city.

A final item, noted by Segan, is that Dish so far is only using a small portion of its overall spectrum holdings. That's partly because it's still waiting on equipment for some bands. But he also speculated that Dish's launch is really just an "extended beta" that will allow the company to continue to refine its network over time.

The open RAN component

Structurally, Dish's network is much, much different from the networks operated by AT&T, T-Mobile and others. It's designed to work entirely in the cloud, and it promises to use open RAN specifications to connect products from a wide range of vendors.

However, based on the early tests of Dish's network, that setup clearly still needs work. Moreover, Dish had initially hoped to launch its network in multiple cities last year – which reflects the difficulties the company is having in getting its systems up and running.

"We're not sure where the fault lies," wrote the SGR analysts. They said they were unable to sufficiently test Dish's open RAN networking components in order to isolate specific vendors.

They continued: "Not knowing the root cause of these issues makes it difficult to theorize on the implications for the future success of open RAN. A 'simple' software upgrade could make all the problems go away while we can't fault the vendors if the cell density and network design weren't on par with other operator networks. Another shortcoming we observed was the one-way latency in both the downlink and uplink directions. This could be an RF issue, a vendor scheduling shortcoming, or something to do with AWS (Amazon Web Services). Hopefully we'll get the chance (and we will) to do more extensive testing and data analysis in the network in the coming months. Given what we know and what we suspect, we believe there are equal opportunities for all parties to improve the network performance."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 28, 2022 The Open, Automated & Programmable Transport Network
June 28, 2022 Telco Data Governance Strategies: Four Keys to Success
June 29, 2022 A deep dive in Sunrise’s 5G adventure: technology, business and collaboration
July 12, 2022 Private 5G & The Telco Opportunity: Lessons from Real-World Implementations
July 12, 2022 Driving AI & Automation in CSP Networks
July 14, 2022 Scaling 5G to new frontiers with NR-Light
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's NetEngine 8000 M4 Universal Service Router Wins the Interop 2022 Best of Show Award By Huawei
Huawei Wins the "Best New Gamechanger or Innovation" Award at the NGON WDM Forum 2022 By Huawei
Huawei Releases the New Vision of Optical Transport Network to Help Operators Succeed in Business Growth and TCO optimization By Huawei
Huawei and China Mobile Research Institute Jointly Launch the Industry's First Super C120+L120 Single-Fiber Ultra-wide Spectrum OTN Solution By Huawei
Manufacturers Need a Converged Private Network - Not a 5G Tech Island By Dan Kurschner, Senior Product Marketing Manager, for CISCO
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
MEF's Universal SD-WAN Edge: Now is the time By Faisal Khan, Telco Cloud blogger, service provider employee and Light Reading contributor
Now is the time for big ideas By Diane Christman, President and CEO, The Cable Center
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE