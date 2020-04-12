Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
NGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
Asia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumSD-WAN Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Heavy Reading's Gabriel Brown: An outlook for the open RAN ecosystem

12/4/2020

There's been a lot of discussion about open RAN in the past few weeks on these pages and next week there's going to be – wait for it – EVEN MORE DISCUSSION.

Light Reading's Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium kicks off Tuesday, Dec. 8 and picks up again on Thursday, Dec. 10. That's two full days, with a day of rest in between, of open RAN discussions, case studies, cautionary tales and service provider perspectives.

The keynotes and panels will include execs from Vodafone, Rakuten, Verizon, Docomo and Deutsche Telekom. The whole shebang is moderated and chaired by Gabriel Brown, Principal Analyst, Mobile Networks & 5G, Heavy Reading.

Brown said that the original idea of open RAN was to make for a more competitive ecosystem. By modularizing the RAN system, you invite more competitors, and more competitors might lead to more competitive prices. "And you can have specialists in particular domains or product areas, and through being specialists, they can deliver a better product for a better price. And so, therefore, everything, you know, is better."

But the devil is in the details, as ever. Brown also points out an "enormous R&D load on the vendors to develop the technology." When you add in that R&D investment, plus the ability to address different markets and carrier sizes, plus the support people to help carrier customers, plus the sales costs and so on, the financial picture gets hazy. "If you think about it, actually you disaggregate all of that, and then you recompose it, it's not clear that you're going to save like a lot of money directly in the initial phases, and a lot of operators anticipate their costs may rise a little. That seems hard to avoid."

In our discussion, Brown tackles where exactly service providers can find savings by using open RAN, and we add some context to the discussion of whether general-purpose O-RAN kit is actually less expensive than what is on offer, at scale, from big vendors like Huawei, Ericsson and Nokia.

What's coming up in the O-RAN scene in 2021? Brown said he's not sure that next year will suddenly see a spate of acquisitions as larger vendors snap up O-RAN specialists. What we should keep an eye on, he said, is the market support for O-RAN that comes from the silicon ecosystem and components vendors. "What comes out of the silicon ecosystem is going to have a huge impact on the performance of open RAN, the cost point, how practical it is to build these things, but I think that takes a few years to come through," Brown explains.

This is definitely a market where some positive developments are stacking up, Brown said, but it will be a slow and steady progression. "I think the right timeline to view it on is a sort of four-to-five-year timeline," he said. "I think next year continues to be primarily trials, scaling the trials, more operators doing trials, some moving into production networks, you know, live networks. I think we'll see a few networks with brownfield open RAN deployed in the next year. But I don't think [next year] is where it all takes off."

Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 7, 2020 How to Manage OTT Video QoE, Deliver Flawless Streaming Experiences and Capitalize on the Video Opportunity
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 9, 2020 A better 5G: Automated operations powered by AI
December 9, 2020 Application Integration for OCP and CNFs
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
December 16, 2020 The Carriers Speak: The Future of Managed SD-WAN Services
December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
December 17, 2020 Case Study: Telefonica, flexiWAN and Intel Make the SD-WAN Open Source Vision a Reality for Production Telco Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Capturing the Opportunities of 4G Migration and Building Foundations for 5G By Phillip Kendall, Strategy Analytics
'5G City': Building a Sustainable City By Huawei
Digging Deeply Into DOCSIS 4.0 By Antronix
AI-Driven Assurance Is Critical for Ensuring 5G Service Quality By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
Huawei: Building Future-Oriented 4G Foundation to Maximize Network Value By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
What's next for CSPs? By Andrew Walker, Accenture
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE