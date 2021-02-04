Heavy Reading's Gabriel Brown: Exploring the world of open RAN

Heavy Reading Principal Analyst Gabriel Brown offers up a preview of the upcoming two-day Open RAN World Digital Conference. The show will explore open RAN deployments, service management and orchestration, and it will discuss how open RAN can be deployed and integrated into service provider networks. A wide variety of telco incumbents, IT suppliers and software vendors will weigh in on how they're planning to deploy open RAN now and where they see it being a catalyst for change in their networks. Speakers will include telco executives from Etisalat, Vodafone and China Mobile, each offering a view of how open RAN networks are playing out around the globe and whether the integration, operations and maintenance concerns are the same across the board.

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading