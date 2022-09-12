Heavy Reading's Gabriel Brown: 5G's long road ahead

At Light Reading's 5G Transport & Networking Strategies event, analyst Gabriel Brown discusses the reality of the 5G market – standalone 5G is still on the horizon, and making all those systems work together is the industry's next big challenge.

If you want to skip around and listen, here are a few more things covered in this interview:

5G service is more pervasive and expensive in the US (01:05)

For proof of 5G expansion, just look at the rooftops (02:35)

5G standalone is going to be the next phase of the radio access network (RAN) evolution (03:57)

Putting all the 5G pieces together correctly is challenging and demands much more industry collaboration (05:44)

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading