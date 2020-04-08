Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Optical Networking & Date Center ConnectAfricaCom 2020 Leading Lights AwardsCable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Edge Computing Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCloud Native World
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Hands off Arm, Nvidia

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 8/4/2020
Comment (0)

GEC, Plessey and STC are unfamiliar names to most people in today's telecom market, but all three were British pioneers of telecom technology in the 20th century.

Charles Kao, who became a British citizen after moving from Hong Kong to the UK, is today revered as the "father of fiber optics" for the work he did at STC in the 1960s.

The subsequent era, when the country still had its own equipment suppliers, is remembered fondly by Howard Watson, the chief technology officer of UK telecom incumbent BT.

"I started my career at GEC in 1984," he told a recent parliamentary committee examining the UK's current reliance on China's Huawei.

"We have allowed ourselves in the UK along with many other countries, including the US, to have lost the manufacturing part of the supply chain and I do look back with regret on that and think anything we can do to stimulate that for the next generation of telecom technology would be very welcome," said Watson.

STC was eventually sold in 1991 to Nortel, 18 years before the Canadian firm went bankrupt. Plessey was bought in 1989 by a consortium that included GEC and Germany's Siemens.

As for GEC, that eventually morphed into Marconi Communications, most of which was acquired by Ericsson in 2005. Telent, as the leftovers were branded, is a bit-part actor on today's telecom stage.

ARM's swanky UK offices in Cambridge.
ARM's swanky UK offices in Cambridge.

The closest thing the UK has left to a telecom technology champion is Arm, which designs the chips that power many of today's smartphones.

Sold to Japan's SoftBank four years ago in a £24 billion ($31.4 billion) deal, Arm has continued to operate from Cambridge and retained much of its independence. That could all now change in a flash.

Taking on Intel
Hit by enormous losses on other underperforming investments, SoftBank is now flogging some of its most valuable assets. It is reportedly in advanced discussions to sell Arm to Nvidia, a US manufacturer of graphical processing units.

That sale would compromise Arm's neutrality and threaten its relations with licensees that compete against Nvidia. As Arm's new owner, the US chipmaker would essentially be selling design expertise to rivals.

All this comes as the UK government frets about reliance on overseas telecom technology and the lack of homegrown 5G vendors.

While Arm is not a network equipment maker, components based on its designs represent the main alternative to Intel, another US semiconductor giant, in parts of the network and data center equipment sectors.

Arm is also active in open RAN, an umbrella of technologies that UK authorities and operators see as their best option for building an alternative to Huawei. Under planned legislation, the Chinese vendor will be unable to sell 5G products to UK operators after December 31.

In fact, Arm appears to be the only significant contributor with UK origins to the O-RAN Alliance, the group developing the intellectual property and technical specifications used in open RAN networks.

Regrettable mistake
Controversial at the time, Arm's sale to SoftBank now seems like a regrettable mistake. In UK hands, Arm might conceivably have been a rallying point for network start-ups, software companies and 5G innovators without the risk of interference by or dependency on a foreign owner – something that now worries government authorities.

In itself, it would not have provided the answer to the manufacturing decline that bothers Watson, but it could have been a welcome stimulus.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

In an interview with the BBC this week, Hermann Hauser, Arm's co-founder, urged the UK government to block a sale to Nvidia, fearing Arm would lose independence and neutrality as a division of the US firm.

But it is unclear what authorities could do. Taking Arm into some kind of public ownership is surely out of the question, especially considering the $55 billion that Nvidia might have to pay SoftBank for the company, according to reports.

Hauser thinks a public listing in London and New York is possible with government intervention.

BT's Watson told parliamentarians earlier this month that rekindling a domestic telecom supply chain would probably be a "decades-long endeavor" that needs "R&D right now."

Losing Arm to Nvidia would not be an auspicious start.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Anatomy of a 5G Network That Can't Fail
Article: Is Your Information Close Enough to the Edge
Success Story: NFV/Cloud Networks Readiness
Infographic: Service Provider – 6 Key Findings
Success Story: Improve Network Stability and Accelerate DDoS Attack Mitigation
Video: Give your customers an uninterrupted and unplugged access experience
Case Study: Automating Multivendor Networks to Improve Network Robustness and Reliability
White Paper: Transform Cable Hubs into Application-Centric Cloud Sites
Educational Resources Archive
More Blogs from Morris Lore
UK's 5G auction sequel is a £1.1B farce

Ofcom says no to operators calling for an administrative award of spectrum instead of a competitive auction. Its logic makes little sense.

Facebook shows hypocritical boycotters cannot hold it to ransom

The social media giant can be hard to like, but its stance on free speech is right, as the latest set of numbers shows.

China's feeble threat to Ericsson and Nokia

Despite its threats, China is in no position to hurt the Nordic equipment vendors in the way that US and European authorities can damage Huawei.

What do Brits think of the Huawei ban?

Between swigs, Light Reading has been carrying out an in-depth investigation into the general public's reaction.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020
August 4-6, 2020, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking & Date Center Connect
August 10-12, 2020, Digital Symposium
AfricaCom 2020
August 18-20, 2020, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights Awards
August 21, 2020,
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 10, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 1
August 12, 2020 Optical/NGON Symposium Day 2
August 18, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 20, 2020 AfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
August 27, 2020 Scaling Service Provider Business With DDoS-Mitigation-as-a-Service
September 10, 2020 Leveraging the Cloud in the New 5G Edge
September 15, 2020 Automating Software Defined IP Transport Networks
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
'AI Inside' Platform Enables Business Agility and Digital Transformation By Huawei
Mobile Network Automation Can Deliver Significant Opex Reduction By Anil Rao, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason
NB-IoT Officially Recognized as a 5G Standard, Driving IoT Development By Huawei
Huawei's Catherine Chen: Shared Responsibility for a Shared Future By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Unleash Network Potential, Inspire Business Growth By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE