Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Open RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cloud Native World Digital Symposium 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

FreedomFi, AccessParks team for 5G in CBRS spectrum

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/6/2021
Comment (0)

LOS GATOS, Calif. – AccessParks, the first and only Broadband provider approved as a concessionaire by the US National Park Service, and FreedomFi, the open 5G company, today announced a multi-year partnership to deploy 5G networks across hundreds of sites within marquee national and state parks, using Magma open source 5G network software.

The network will serve millions of tourists visiting national and state park locations every year, providing free social media exposure for parks, and providing emergency connectivity for tourists exploring frontcountry areas in the outdoors.

The network will use 5G CBRS spectrum and will meet FCC requirements of broadband connectivity. Using FreedomFi distribution of Magma makes it possible to build this network using radios from a variety of vendors, ensuring that it is free from lock-in. Magma architecture also makes it possible for the network to have roaming agreements with mobile network operators and MVNOs.

"We've considered a variety of software options for this network rollout, both closed source and open source. In the end we decided that Magma distribution provided by FreedomFi is the optimal choice," said Tim Rout, CEO at AccessParks. "Magma has the most momentum out of all open source alternatives and it's access agnostic architecture enables us to take advantage of the radio innovation from a variety of vendors and to stay in control of our destiny."

"We are honored to have been selected by AccessParks for this ambitious project," said Boris Renski, CEO at FreedomFi. "AccessParks' requirements for sophisticated network topologies, MNO roaming capabilities and, most importantly, stability are pushing the boundaries of what's possible with the CBRS technology today. It's been a tremendous opportunity to refine the open 5G network ecosystem."

The project kicked off two months ago and already has nine locations active with the technology, including the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. With several sites being added every week, the current plan is to have hundreds of highly trafficked tourist locations covered by the end of 2021. AccessParks was recently awarded a contract to deploy 5G wireless technologies to over 200 California state parks, and the Freedomfi technology will be a critical component in many of those installations.

FreedomFi delivers a turnkey Private LTE/5G experience for enterprise customers, based on an opinionated, hardened distribution of Magma open source project. Customers are able to purchase FreedomFi Gateway on the company website for as little as $300, plug in any commodity small cell radio and immediately bring-up and start managing their Private LTE/5G network via a cloud hosted network management system.

FreedomFi

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 14, 2021 Building a Successful Foundation for 5G B2B and B2B2X Monetization
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Online Seminar Series
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Evolution Outlook: Innovation Trends That Will Transform Beyond 2025 By Huawei
5G Has Arrived. What Now? By Sarit Assaf, General Manager, Portfolio & Cloud, Technology Division, Amdocs
Building a Network as Fast as the Future By Kevin Delaney, Cisco
Cloud Complications, and How to Fix Them By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
True Visibility from User to Application By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Complementary security for Orange's Data and AI Ethics Council By Patrick Donegan, Principal Analyst, HardenStance
Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE