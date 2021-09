BIG 5G EVENT, DENVER – Sidd Chenumolu, Dish Network's vice president of technology development, offers an update on the company's national 5G network buildout and what Dish hopes to learn as it moves ahead with its first 5G service deployment in Las Vegas. Chenumolu also illuminates why Dish is a big proponent of open RAN, why interoperability is critical, and how Dish is positioning itself as the prime system integrator for its ambitious 5G network rollout.