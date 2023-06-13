Eurobites: UK leans on smart lampposts

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: UK and Oz combine on supply chain diversity; Ericsson kits out energy sector network in Poland; Ofcom hacked.

The UK government has launched a Smart Infrastructure Pilots Programme intended to help local authorities test the use of smart (i.e. connected) lampposts and "multi-purpose columns" to improve mobile network connectivity. Up to £1.5 million (US$1.9 million) is being offered for six pilots which, says the government, will be matched by "smart service providers" working with the participating local authorities. Authorities interested in taking must submit a bid by July 7.

(Source: The UK government wants to see more use of 'smart' lampposts.(Source: Michael Vi/Alamy Stock Photo

In more fanfare timed to coincide with London Tech Week, the UK government has also announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Australia relating to telecom supply chains. The agreement, the details of which appear rather sketchy, is intended to reduce the reliance of a limited number of vendors for 5G gear and technologies by encouraging, among other things, the development of offerings based on the concept of open RAN, which in theory allows providers to mix and match gear from a range of vendors. (See The limits of openness.)

Ericsson has been chosen by PGE Capital Group, the company responsible for the construction of the LTE450 communications network for Poland's energy sector, to supply the network core, transport and RAN bits and bobs required for the project. The LTE450 network, which PGE hopes will enable it to increase automation in the provision of its energy services, will cover around 40% of Poland's land mass. Ericsson's side of the bargain includes the supply of more than 500 basestations.

In an outbreak of what could be considered news irony, UK communications regulator Ofcom has been hacked – by the same outfit that also compromised the details of employees at the BBC and British Airways. As with those earlier cases, the Ofcom hack centered on the use of the MOVEit file transfer software program. In a statement, the regulator maintains that none of its systems were "compromised" during the attack.

Telefónica's IT services arm, Telefónica Tech, has signed an agreement with the Spanish Mobile Robotics Association (ARME) to create a technology hub where companies from the technology and industrial sectors can work together to drive innovation in the field of mobile robotics. The hub will be located in Telefónica Tech's IoT/Big Data laboratory.