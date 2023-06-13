Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumNext-Gen PON Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Eurobites: UK leans on smart lampposts

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: UK and Oz combine on supply chain diversity; Ericsson kits out energy sector network in Poland; Ofcom hacked.

  • The UK government has launched a Smart Infrastructure Pilots Programme intended to help local authorities test the use of smart (i.e. connected) lampposts and "multi-purpose columns" to improve mobile network connectivity. Up to £1.5 million (US$1.9 million) is being offered for six pilots which, says the government, will be matched by "smart service providers" working with the participating local authorities. Authorities interested in taking must submit a bid by July 7.

    The UK government wants to see more use of 'smart' lampposts. (Source: Michael Vi/Alamy Stock Photo)
    The UK government wants to see more use of 'smart' lampposts.
    (Source: Michael Vi/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • In more fanfare timed to coincide with London Tech Week, the UK government has also announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Australia relating to telecom supply chains. The agreement, the details of which appear rather sketchy, is intended to reduce the reliance of a limited number of vendors for 5G gear and technologies by encouraging, among other things, the development of offerings based on the concept of open RAN, which in theory allows providers to mix and match gear from a range of vendors. (See The limits of openness.)

  • Ericsson has been chosen by PGE Capital Group, the company responsible for the construction of the LTE450 communications network for Poland's energy sector, to supply the network core, transport and RAN bits and bobs required for the project. The LTE450 network, which PGE hopes will enable it to increase automation in the provision of its energy services, will cover around 40% of Poland's land mass. Ericsson's side of the bargain includes the supply of more than 500 basestations.

  • In an outbreak of what could be considered news irony, UK communications regulator Ofcom has been hacked – by the same outfit that also compromised the details of employees at the BBC and British Airways. As with those earlier cases, the Ofcom hack centered on the use of the MOVEit file transfer software program. In a statement, the regulator maintains that none of its systems were "compromised" during the attack.

  • Telefónica's IT services arm, Telefónica Tech, has signed an agreement with the Spanish Mobile Robotics Association (ARME) to create a technology hub where companies from the technology and industrial sectors can work together to drive innovation in the field of mobile robotics. The hub will be located in Telefónica Tech's IoT/Big Data laboratory.

  • Reuters is reporting that US chip firm Broadcom looks likely to get the green light from the EU for its $61 billion takeover of VMware. However, neither Broadcom nor the EU antitrust watchdog pronouncing judgement on the proposed deal offered any comment on the news, which was based on unnamed people "familiar with the matter."

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Open architecture and supply chain diversity: Securing telecoms into the future
    5G Open RAN Systems Integration
    White Paper: Security in Open RAN
    Network Integration Case Study: Accelerating open vRAN deployment
    How can you accelerate RAN deployments?
    Video: Shingo Mizuno outlines Fujitsu’s commitment to open networking
    Interview: Open RAN enabling CSPs to deliver on the promise of 5G
    Keynote: Open RAN: The Next Step
    Webinar: Open RAN in 2022: Enabling a Continuous Flow of Innovation
    Infographic: Innovation at Software Speed, Why Almost 100% of Operators Surveyed are Embracing Open Architectures
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
    Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
    June 22, 2023, Digital symposium
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
    June 14, 2023 How do We Capture the 6G Experience?
    June 14, 2023 The Power of Wholesale Order Automation: How New Advancements in Intercarrier Commerce Can Transform Your Business.
    June 15, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Cranking Up the Upstream
    June 20, 2023 5G standalone for breakout growth and efficiency
    June 20, 2023 Optimizing Network Experience: Best Practices in IP Network Security
    June 21, 2023 Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 22, 2023 Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium
    June 27, 2023 5G Network Analytics and Automation Operator Survey 2023 Results and Update
    July 11, 2023 Optimizing Processes with Edge Computing: Trends and Best Practices
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Transforming Wireless Connectivity: Unlocking the Potential of WiFi 6E and 10G with Zyxel By Zyxel
    Huawei iMaster NCE T-AUTO, New Vision for Quality Evolution of All-Optical Transport Network By Huawei
    Huawei Wins the “Market Leadership” Award at NGON 2023 By Huawei
    Victor Zhou from Huawei: T.U.R.B.O All-Optical Target Network Helps Operators Achieve New Business Growth in the Cloud Era By Huawei
    China Mobile Completes China's First 5GC Resource-Pool Switchover with Huawei's Core Network O&M Solution By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE