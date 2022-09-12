Eurobites: UK and friends swear allegiance to telecom supply-chain diversity
News Analysis Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe 12/9/2022
Comment (0)
Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Saudis hunker down with Huawei; OneWeb's latest satellites blast off; Vodacom offices sealed and accounts frozen in DRC.
— Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
Infographic: Innovation at Software Speed, Why Almost 100% of Operators Surveyed are Embracing Open Architectures
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 12, 2022 5G Leads the Stride: An Update on Huawei Wireless Product & Solutions and 5G Business Cases
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
December 13, 2022 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and AutomationWebinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Meeting The Security Demands Of Post-Quantum Computing By Kerry Doyle with Chung Hyun-chul
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
Assurance and Monetization By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOMAll Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains CommunicationsAll Guest Perspectives