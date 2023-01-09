Eurobites: Smartphone shipments continue to slide in Europe

Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC NetworkCable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Eurobites: Smartphone shipments continue to slide in Europe

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ericsson and TDC NET launch 5G SA network in Denmark; Telia network slices for the Norwegian military; Deutsche Telekom's new adventures in open RAN.

  • European smartphone shipments slumped to an 11-year low in the second quarter of 2023, falling 12% year-over-year, as consumers continue to hang on to their devices for longer than they used to. That's according to a new study from Counterpoint Research, which found that only Russia registered smartphone shipments growth – of 4% year-over-year – and only then because of market distortions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Searching out a bright spot in the gloom, Counterpoint's Jan Stryjak predicts that upcoming versions of Apple's iPhone and Samsung's foldables will prompt a "bump in sales volumes in the coming quarters."

    The European smartphone market isn't all it's cracked up to be. (Source: Age Barros on Unsplash)
    The European smartphone market isn't all it's cracked up to be.
    (Source: Agê Barros on Unsplash)

  • Three years after they went live with Denmark's first non-standalone 5G network, Ericsson and TDC NET have switched on Denmark's first 5G standalone network, employing the Swedish vendor's dual-mode 5G core offering. Among other benefits, TDC NET believes that 5G standalone will enable it to become more energy efficient thanks to more data being transmitted with the same amount of energy.

  • Still in 5G standalone territory, Telia has been demonstrating how network slicing is used to create a 5G SA private network for the Norwegian armed forces, keeping the military's mobile traffic separate from that flowing over Telia Norway's national 5G network. In parallel with the network slicing demonstration, Telia also showed how emergency workers can use its 5G network via their Tetra (terrestrial trunked radio) terminals and how a mobile basestation can be use to restore or extend mobile coverage using low Earth orbit satellites in the event of natural disasters.

  • Seeking to demonstrate its enthusiasm for all things open RAN, Deutsche Telekom has been carrying out multivendor trials of non-real time RAN optimization based on O-RAN specifications. Working with AirHop, Juniper Networks, Viavi Solutions and VMware, Deutsche Telekom completed a RAN closed-loop optimization proof-of-concept within its lab environment. Full technical details of the trials can be found in this white paper. (See DT CEO optimistic on open RAN, Huawei still a worry.)

  • Swisscom is touting two new cloud security offerings aimed at small businesses. Secure Internet Traffic protects data traffic by routing it via a security cloud where it is checked for nasty stuff, while Mail Security strengthens protection against so-called phishing emails.

  • Arm Holdings, the UK-based but Japanese-owned chip design company, is set to launch its pre-IPO investor roadshow next week, according to a Reuters report. Reuters' sources said that Arm, a SoftBank subsidiary, is expected to price its shares on September 13, with stock trading starting the next day. The IPO is one of the most keenly anticipated of the year, and follows SoftBank's failure to sell Arm to Nvidia around 18 months ago. (See Arm may struggle to justify a $60B valuation.)

    — Paul Rainford, Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Open architecture and supply chain diversity: Securing telecoms into the future
    5G Open RAN Systems Integration
    White Paper: Security in Open RAN
    Network Integration Case Study: Accelerating open vRAN deployment
    How can you accelerate RAN deployments?
    Video: Shingo Mizuno outlines Fujitsu’s commitment to open networking
    Interview: Open RAN enabling CSPs to deliver on the promise of 5G
    Keynote: Open RAN: The Next Step
    Webinar: Open RAN in 2022: Enabling a Continuous Flow of Innovation
    Infographic: Innovation at Software Speed, Why Almost 100% of Operators Surveyed are Embracing Open Architectures
    Educational Resources Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    Empowering Edge Analytics: The Silicom Marbella Platform and Intel® Flex 140 Card Drive Business Success By Silicom
    5G Hits New Heights: ZTE, China Mobile Connect World's Highest UNESCO Natural Heritage Site By Jay Ian Birbeck
    ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
    XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
    Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
    All Partner Perspectives
    FEATURED VIDEO
    GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
    Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
    How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
    All Guest Perspectives
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    Optical Networking Digital Symposium
    September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
    5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
    September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
    The Programmable Telco
    October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
    Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Maxing Out the Cable HFC Network
    October 17, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
    Cable-Tec Breakfast Forum: Converging the Cable and Mobile Networks
    October 18, 2023, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, Colorado
    Edge Computing Digital Symposium
    October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
    5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
    November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
    Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
    November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
    December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    September 6, 2023 Timing is everything in 5G: Distributing synchronization across any IP network with overlay sync
    September 6, 2023 5G Service Assurance, an almost super-human challenge without applying next-generation automation techniques
    September 7, 2023 Leveraging Location Intelligence for Sustainable Operations in Telecommunications
    September 11, 2023 How to supercharge operations with intelligent inventory & assurance
    September 12, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 1
    September 13, 2023 Test Automation - A Key to Telco Cloud Adoption
    September 13, 2023 How Service Providers Will Win Markets Now—and in the Future
    September 14, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Ramping Up for DOCSIS 4.0
    September 14, 2023 Optical Networking Digital Symposium Day 2
    September 19, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 1
    September 20, 2023 Powering SD-WAN and SASE with next-gen DPI for fast-performing SDx services
    September 21, 2023 5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services - Day 2
    September 26, 2023 Climate Action Digital Symposium
    September 26, 2023 5G from space: the final Frontier for Global connectivity
    September 27, 2023 How Automation and APIs Boost Operational Efficiency and the Subscriber Experience
    September 27, 2023 Beyond Serviceability: Unlock Telecom Growth with Location Intelligence
    September 28, 2023 The Impact of AI Workloads on Modern Data Center Networks
    Webinar Archive
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE