Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Eurobites: Nokia exits 'legacy JV' with Huawei

News Analysis

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: European telcos update open RAN technical priorities; BT official shares thoughts on quantum; Vodafone helps Welsh rugby players track menstrual cycles; Italian regulator tackles inflation-indexed tariffs.

  • A Nokia spokesperson has confirmed to Light Reading that the company is exiting from TD Tech, a joint venture with Huawei, in a statement which calls the smaller company "a legacy joint venture." The shares will be sold to New East Materials Co., subject to conditions. Founded in 2004, TD Tech was focusing on 3G systems for the Chinese market. Nokia points out "TD Tech's business has pivoted into handsets, modems, and other devices, and there are no operational activities between TD Tech and Nokia." It adds that the "business does not fit Nokia’s strategic focus as a B2B technology innovation leader." The news was first reported by Mobile World Live.

    Nokia is preparing to exit TD Tech, a JV with Huawei. (Source: Nokia)
    Nokia is preparing to exit TD Tech, a JV with Huawei.
    (Source: Nokia)

  • Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica, TIM and Vodafone have published the third release of their technical priorities for open radio access networks (RAN). This time the focus is on furthering the requirements for service management and orchestration (SMO) and RAN intelligent controllers (RICs). The document also dedicates a section to security matters and addresses challenges related to disaggregation, while including more energy efficiency requirements.

  • Tim Whitley, managing director for research and network strategy at UK telecom giant BT, has shared his thoughts on quantum technology and the telco's role in its development ahead of the World Quantum Day on April 14. He notes "quantum technologies promise transformational opportunities across computing, communications, sensing and timing," saying they can help tackle challenges "currently considered intractable." Whitley also points to quantum-secure encryption as a priority for the group, which trialed a quantum-secured metro network last year.

  • Vodafone has teamed up with the Women's Welsh Rugby Union to include menstrual data in the telco's PLAYER.Connect platform, which aggregates and analyzes data from wearable devices. The idea is to determine how players' wellbeing, performance and recovery are affected by their menstrual cycles, and to offer individual diet, training and match preparation recommendations. The data will also be used as part of a long-term research study by Cardiff Metropolitan University – in partnership with Vodafone – into how the menstrual cycle affects areas including concussion and injury prevention, and sleep.

  • Italian media reports that the country's communications regulator Autorità per le Garanzie nelle Comunicazioni (AGCOM) has published new regulations relating to the indexation of prices to inflation. In recent months, Italian operators have reportedly started including such a mechanism in their contracts. AGCOM has ruled any existing contracts cannot be amended without explicit consent by the consumer, while price hikes in new contracts can only take place after 12 months and must adhere to an index created by a public authority.

    — Tereza Krásová, Associate Editor, Light Reading

    • EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
    sponsor supplied content
    Open architecture and supply chain diversity: Securing telecoms into the future
    5G Open RAN Systems Integration
    White Paper: Security in Open RAN
    Network Integration Case Study: Accelerating open vRAN deployment
    How can you accelerate RAN deployments?
    Video: Shingo Mizuno outlines Fujitsu’s commitment to open networking
    Interview: Open RAN enabling CSPs to deliver on the promise of 5G
    Keynote: Open RAN: The Next Step
    Webinar: Open RAN in 2022: Enabling a Continuous Flow of Innovation
    Infographic: Innovation at Software Speed, Why Almost 100% of Operators Surveyed are Embracing Open Architectures
    Educational Resources Archive
    FEATURED VIDEO
    UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
    APAC Digital Symposium
    April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
    The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
    Big 5G Event
    May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
    Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
    May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
    5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
    June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
    Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
    June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
    OpenRAN North America
    December 6-7, 2023, New York City
    All Upcoming Live Events
    UPCOMING WEBINARS
    April 12, 2023 Harnessing the Power of Location Data
    April 13, 2023 Ready, set, automate: Delivering 5G services in the hyper-convergence era
    April 18, 2023 B2B 5G: Lessons learned from Huawei’s path to monetization
    April 19, 2023 Finding the right path to Automation
    April 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting A Fix on Fixed Wireless
    April 20, 2023 13 Million DDoS Attacks – What You Need to Know
    April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
    April 26, 2023 The Future of Quality of Experience (QoE) in Multi-Gig Residential WiFi Networks
    April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
    April 26, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day Two
    May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
    May 3, 2023 Open RAN 2023 Operator Survey: An Industry Update and Look Ahead
    May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
    May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
    Webinar Archive
    PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
    How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
    Unlock Network Potential And Accelerate Business Development To Realize Positive Business Cycles By Kerry Doyle
    Establishing New Foundations For 5G Business Success By Kerry Doyle
    Embrace F5.5G and stride to Green 10Gbps By Kerry Doyle
    How Carriers can Boost B2B Services Growth By Kerry Doyle
    All Partner Perspectives
    HOME
    Sign In
    SEARCH
    CLOSE
    MORE
    CLOSE