Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G Event5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium APAC Digital Symposium RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Ericsson targets US military as its next big 5G customer

News Analysis

AUSTIN – Big 5G Event – Mike Murphy, Ericsson's top technology executive in North America, said the 5G networking giant is eyeing a new potential customer: the US military.

"There's a lot of interest in the US government now for adopting 5G," Murphy said during a keynote presentation here at Light Reading's Big 5G Event. "We'll be delivering products to the DoD [US Department of Defense]."

Ericsson's Mike Murphy speaks at the Big 5G Event in Austin, Texas. (Source: Kelsey Ziser/Light Reading)
Ericsson's Mike Murphy speaks at the Big 5G Event in Austin, Texas.
(Source: Kelsey Ziser/Light Reading)

Murphy argued that Ericsson now meets many of the stipulations that the US military has for its 5G equipment, including support for open interfaces and domestic manufacturing.

Ericsson recently kicked off a broader push into the private wireless 5G space, following a lead carved by its top rival Nokia. In addition, Ericsson's new military ambitions dovetail with a program instigated by the DoD to foster the development of 5G networks at various US military bases.

That program is part of a wider effort by the Pentagon to connect all branches of the military into one secure, flexible and global communications system that is likely to rely on 5G. Already Lockheed Martin, a top Pentagon contractor, is pushing its "5G.MIL" campaign to wirelessly connect military products such as fighter jets.

Meeting the criteria

Murphy, Ericsson's CTO for North America, again reiterated the vendor's stance on open RAN, saying that all future products will feature open specifications to allow customers to mix and match equipment from Ericsson with other vendors.

"Ericsson is betting the company on open RAN over the long term," Murphy said, adding that Ericsson remains active in the O-RAN Alliance, the association helping to develop open RAN specifications.

However, companies such as Mavenir and Dish Network have questioned Ericsson's commitment to open standards, when open RAN could loosen Ericsson's grip on its network operator customers by giving them the opportunity to more easily replace Ericsson equipment with equipment from other vendors.

"Nothing could be further from the truth," Murphy said of such criticisms.

Ericsson is in the process of implementing some of the O-RAN Alliances specifications in its equipment, he said, adding that the move would help Ericsson's equipment meet DoD requirements for 5G equipment with open specifications.

Murphy noted that a significant portion of Ericsson's 5G equipment is constructed in its new manufacturing facility in Lewisville, Texas, which will help the company meet the DoD's push for 5G equipment to be made in the USA.

Specifically, Murphy said that all Ericsson's midband 5G equipment for the region would be manufactured in the facility by the end of next year.

JADC2

Ericsson's interest in business from the DoD comes as little surprise. The Pentagon's Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) program "is the Department of Defense's (DoD's) concept to connect sensors from all of the military services – Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy and Space Force – into a single network," wrote the Congressional Research Service (CRS) in 2020. CRS explained that, traditionally, each branch of the US military operates its own communication network, and as a result they often can't communicate directly with each other.

The DoD has been moving forward on the issue. For example, the Pentagon said that later this year its CIO organization will take over work on 5G from the DoD's Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, according to a report in DefenseScoop.

Lockheed Martin has used an AT&T private 5G network to successfully transfer aircraft health and usage data from a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, according to Aviation Today.

Further, the DoD is clearly focused on open RAN technology.

"We're working with a number of US companies potentially on this, looking at multi-service installations as we move away from a closed network, black-box sort of thing … to more of an open network, open software approach that our US industry can work and dominate on," John Sherman, the DoD's CIO, told DefenseScoop.

That's partly because open RAN has long been touted by US government officials as a way for American companies to combat the rising influence of China and Chinese vendors like Huawei and ZTE.

While there remain questions about whether open RAN can foster an American 5G supplier ecosystem, the DoD appears willing to put its money where its hopes are. For example, the Naval Air Station on Whidbey Island, a major naval operation in the Pacific Northwest, recently launched a private 5G network via an $18 million contract from the DoD and the Information Warfare Research Project (IWRP) consortium.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Open architecture and supply chain diversity: Securing telecoms into the future
5G Open RAN Systems Integration
White Paper: Security in Open RAN
Network Integration Case Study: Accelerating open vRAN deployment
How can you accelerate RAN deployments?
Video: Shingo Mizuno outlines Fujitsu’s commitment to open networking
Interview: Open RAN enabling CSPs to deliver on the promise of 5G
Keynote: Open RAN: The Next Step
Webinar: Open RAN in 2022: Enabling a Continuous Flow of Innovation
Infographic: Innovation at Software Speed, Why Almost 100% of Operators Surveyed are Embracing Open Architectures
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling for Open RAN Network Slicing
May 25, 2023 Security Best Practices for an Evolving Threat Landscape
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
June 8, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 2
June 13, 2023 Enhance Subscriber Growth with a Modern Approach to Network Planning
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE