Ericsson, Qualcomm, Rakuten, others plan MWC open RAN demos

BONN, Germany – O-RAN Alliance welcomes Mobifone as its newest operator member and plans to hold its next industry event on March 1 at MWC Barcelona 2022, hosted by Deutsche Telekom at Hall 3 Stand 3M31.

The event will include:

Keynote from Andre Fuetsch, Chairman of the O-RAN Alliance and Chief Technology Officer of AT&T.

Industry panel discussion on O-RAN Radio Intelligent Controllers and SMO, and on O-RAN security.

O-RAN Alliance is excited to announce 46 new demonstrations of O-RAN solutions, with 22 planned to be presented at the MWC Barcelona 2022 exhibition.

An additional 24 demos will be showcased at the O-RAN Virtual Exhibition by: Auray, Baicells, Capgemini, Comba Telecom, Dell Technologies, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Groundhog, iConNext, Intel, IP Infusion, IPLOOK, IS-Wireless, ITRI, Keysight, LIONS Technology, Mavenir, Nokia, NTT DOCOMO, Orange, Pegatron, Radisys, Telefonica, TIM, University of Utah, VIAVI Solutions, Vodafone, Wind River and WNC.

