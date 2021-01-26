Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumNext-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

EdgeQ touts RISC-V chips for open RAN 5G

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/26/2021
Comment (0)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – EdgeQ, a 5G systems-on-a-chip company, announced today that Dr. Paul Jacobs and Matt Grob have joined the advisory board. As a former Chief Executive Officer and executive chairman of Qualcomm, Dr. Jacobs is a highly respected leader in the cellular space for many decades, having developed and commercialized fundamental mobile technology breakthroughs that fueled the wireless internet and smartphone revolutions from 2G to 5G. Grob previously spent over two decades at Qualcomm and served as Chief Technology Officer and executive vice president of technology. Their involvement with EdgeQ will further strengthen key leadership positions as the company nears delivery of the industry's first fully open and programmable 5G platform this year.

The wireless infrastructure industry is undergoing a sea change where the cellular stack is becoming disaggregated and virtualized. Traditional solutions are unable to service the new wave of 5G systems and applications. With EdgeQ, customers can now leverage a RISC-V open ecosystem for cellular deployment, provide targeted differentiation and customization, all while being capital efficient.

"The advent of 5G comes with changes in the architecture of wireless networks and an exciting expansion in the types of applications and services," said Dr. Paul Jacobs, former CEO of Qualcomm and CEO of XCOM. "This inflection point creates the opportunity to build and leverage an open ecosystem based on new platforms and a greater diversity of participants. EdgeQ's solution, based on the open design of RISC-V processors, enables innovation deeper in the wireless technology stack. This will allow both general performance improvements as well as the design of wireless systems that are tailored to specific use cases. I look forward to working with new entrants and pioneers, such as EdgeQ, to capitalize on wireless innovations and market forces that will bring to life the expected benefits of 5G and beyond."

"At Facebook Connectivity, we're focused on bringing more people online to a faster internet," said Dan Rabinovitsj, Vice President, Facebook Connectivity. "Democratizing internet access requires a new networking infrastructure that embraces open hardware, software and tools. By offering a programmable OpenRAN solution unlike closed legacy architectures, EdgeQ has the opportunity to empower equipment and telco providers with access to 5G, freedom to customize at the physical layers and above, and deliver high performance with lower power consumption than solutions available today."

"5G opens an uncharted world of novel applications that require unprecedented wireless performance achieved with techniques such as joint processing, massive MIMO, and adaptive beamforming at the base station," said Matt Grob, former CTO of Qualcomm. "EdgeQ's converged 5G and AI capabilities make for a unique solution to accomplish these tasks at lower hardware cost and at lower power. EdgeQ also fosters a new paradigm within the wireless infrastructure industry where customers can now program all layers of the PHY. Only a few vendors today can provide the customizable PHY capabilities that EdgeQ offers."

Architected for the 5G era, EdgeQ's clean-slate approach starts with an open RISC-V design. But unlike conventional implementation of RISC-V, EdgeQ uniquely extends RISC-V instruction sets to converge both 5G connectivity and machine learning inference in a fully coherent and performant manner. In doing so, EdgeQ's open and programmable design can natively scale to meet the performance demand of today's infrastructure, at a significantly reduced power and cost point.

"The way in which EdgeQ is bringing RISC-V architecture into the cellular space is symbolic of the creative possibilities where an open standard instruction architecture unlocks new markets and application spaces," said Calista Redmond, CEO of RISC-V International. "EdgeQ and wireless customers are beneficiaries of our evolving ecosystem which is making available and accessible a rich set of RISC-V tools for the communications market. We are delighted that EdgeQ joined RISC-V International in the 5G space."

"We are fortunate to have highly regarded advisors like Paul Jacobs and Matt Grob, strategic partners like RISC-V, and the support of organizations like Facebook Connectivity to drive a new operating model for an industry that has traditionally been proprietary, expensive and complex," said Vinay Ravuri, CEO and Founder of EdgeQ. "Today's infrastructure market is a dichotomy of closed systems or do-it-yourself solutions by customers who lack the proper wherewithal. Our value at EdgeQ is to provide a readied solution, deployable from the onset, and easily modifiable by customers via open-source RISC-V tools."

EdgeQ

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 16-18, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
February 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 4-2, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 11-9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 27, 2021 The Critical Role of Timing and Synchronization in 5G TDD Deployments
January 28, 2021 Going from average to “Wow” - How cable MSOs can flip the script on customer satisfaction
February 3, 2021 How to Enable 5G and Private Networks to Drive Industry 4.0
February 4, 2021 Cable's Fiber Outlook – DAA and CIN Strategies
February 16, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 1
February 17, 2021 How to build high-performance 5G networks with vRAN?
February 18, 2021 Optical Networks Symposium - Day 2
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
February 23, 2021 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G and the Sustainable Future: A Look to 2025 By Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow and Peter Merz, Head of Standardization and Research, Nokia Bell Labs
Global LTE Yearly Review 2020: Still in Its Prime By Tian Zhongyi, Chief Editor, China ICT Media
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
A translation guide to marketing speak By Rob Gelphman, Marketing and Investor Relations Consultant
Reimagining telecoms: Four ways businesses can be bolder in 2021 By Tom Loozen, EY
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE