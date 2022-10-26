Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium5G Next Wave and Service EvolutionService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

EdgeQ partners with Vodafone

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/26/2022
Comment (0)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – EdgeQ Inc, a leader in 5G wireless infrastructure, and Vodafone, a leading telecommunications mobile operator in Open Radio Access network (ORAN), have partnered to develop the next generation, software-programmable 5G ORAN platforms. The collaboration leverages upon ORAN to deliver the world's first open programmable, fully in-line L1 acceleration card capable of supporting multi-carrier, massive MIMO. This massively integrated platform uniquely converges the entire 4G/5G Physical layer onto a single card to address the 5G macro cell deployments.

A pioneer of ORAN, Vodafone is innovating on a new class of software-defined, compute platforms that converge 4G and 5G in-line acceleration to deliver high performance, high efficiency, and cost-effective solutions. By leveraging EdgeQ's fully hardened ORAN 4G/5G PHY, and support for the evolving ORAN Alliance principles for open architectures and specifications, the accelerator card converges compute and connectivity in a compact and scalable platform.

"Vodafone remains committed as a market leader in driving massive 5G ORAN deployments. We see EdgeQ enriching the ORAN ecosystem with its high capacity in-line L1 acceleration card, bringing fresh thinking and innovation to the overall industry. EdgeQ enables operators like Vodafone to simply operationalize ORAN," said Paco Martin, Head of OpenRAN, Network Architecture, Vodafone.

By compacting 4G, 5G, networking, and cloud functionalities into a single-chip, EdgeQ enables a highly dense, highly scalable ORAN solution that supports multi-carrier, multi-tenet, and multi-users. The scalable architecture packs an unprecedented throughput, all within a compact power envelope.

"Our partnership with Vodafone elevates the aspirations of OpenRAN. We are able to assemble best-of-breed hardware and software solutions to set new industry benchmarks. This in turn enables operators to embrace a holistic 4G-5G platform that is frictionlessly scalable, massively integrated, but yet openly customizable," said Vinay Ravuri, CEO and Founder of EdgeQ.

EdgeQ's founding principles of an open, configurable 5G platform is premised on the fundamental spirit of Open RAN that empowers operators with optionality and customizable solutions. The announcement with Vodafone coincides with the first Joint ORAN Alliance and Telecom Infra Project Conference in Madrid, signifying the growing maturity of the OpenRAN Community.

EdgeQ

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 10, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 27, 2022 5G Real-time Analytics: The Last Mile of Automation
November 2, 2022 Why Telcos Need a Cloud Strategy: 4 must have considerations
November 2, 2022 Simplifying Operations with Multi-layer Network Control
November 3, 2022 Evolve your network with Cisco Silicon One
November 3, 2022 Using Data to Streamline Service Provider Operations
November 8, 2022 PON’s Capabilities Beyond Residential – focus on Enterprises
November 8, 2022 Beat the Competition With a Subscriber Acquisition Strategy
November 9, 2022 Shining the Light on Next-gen Cable Network Evolution
November 10, 2022 Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium
November 15, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 1
November 16, 2022 Bridging the Digital Divide
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
November 22, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei: Network Resources Need to Be Maximized for 5G Commercial Success By Huawei
5G Leads the Stride By Huawei
Huawei Won the "Outstanding FTTH Solution" Award at BBWF 2022 with Leading 50G PON Innovation By Huawei
Beyond 10Gb/s, the next step will be 50G-PON By Huawei
All-in-One Nomadic 5G New telecommunication solutions for rapid response in disaster zones and beyond By ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
Making the most of Wi-Fi 6E By Kurt Schaubach, CTO, Federated Wireless
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE