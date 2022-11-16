Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

DT's Alex Jinsung Choi to head up O-RAN Alliance

News Wire Feed
Comment (0)

BONN, Germany – O-RAN ALLIANCE welcomes 4iG as its 32nd operator Member. O-RAN diverse membership currently counts more than 330 companies and institutions from all over the world jointly developing the open RAN ecosystem.

O-RAN ALLIANCE leadership elected for the 2022-2024 term

On October 24, 2022 the O-RAN ALLIANCE's General Meeting concluded the election of the alliance's Board of Directors for the upcoming term 2022-2024. The election took place according to the O-RAN ALLIANCE Constitution, which sets clear rules for the alliance's operation according to WTO criteria. The Board continues to operate in its full setup of 15 leading Mobile Network Operators, unchanged from the previous term. For full list of O-RAN Board members, please check our website.

Dr. Alex Jinsung Choi, SVP Group Technology at Deutsche Telekom, has been elected as new chairman of the Board. Dr. Choi had previously served as COO of O-RAN ALLIANCE since its founding in 2018. In the chairmanship he replaces Andre Fuetsch, who served as chairman from 2018 until his retirement from AT&T in August 2022.

"The recently elected O-RAN ALLIANCE leadership stays fully committed to O-RAN's mission to transform Radio Access Networks towards open, intelligent, virtualized and fully interoperable RAN," said Dr. Alex Jinsung Choi, Chairman of the O-RAN ALLIANCE and SVP Group Technology, Deutsche Telekom. "Building on its foundation of specifications, open software development and testing and integration efforts, O-RAN will continue seeking ways to facilitate the open RAN ecosystem towards rapid progress of commercial deployments."

Stefan Engel-Flechsig was appointed by the Board as O-RAN ALLIANCE's COO. Stefan has a long professional career in the mobile industry and has supported O-RAN as legal counsel since the launch of the association.

"Since its launch O-RAN ALLIANCE is an open and transparent technical organization where incumbent as well as emerging industry players or academic institutions can join and contribute to any of its efforts," said Stefan Engel-Flechsig, COO of the O-RAN ALLIANCE. "Based on the consensus principle, O-RAN ALLIANCE is well positioned in the global mobile industry to deliver on its mission."

Face-to-face meetings boost the progress of O-RAN technical groups

In October 2022, after 3 years O-RAN ALLIANCE successfully resumed face-to-face meetings of its Work Groups and Focus Groups, with more than 500 participants from 148 companies around the world. In-person meetings greatly boost the progress of O-RAN efforts.

During the meeting week, the first workshop of the O-RAN Next Generation Research Group also took place. For the workshop summary please refer to our web announcement.

In 2023 O-RAN plans to hold 3 face-to-face meetings of its membership in different regions. The meeting will be prepared with full respect of current health and travel regulations and will allow remote participation of delegates unable to travel.

53 O-RAN technical documents published since July 2022

O-RAN ALLIANCE Work Groups and Focus Groups recently published 53 new technical documents completing its Release 002. It includes two new specification titles:

  • A1 interface: Use Cases and Requirements – the first dedicated A1 interface use case specification with stage-2 level flow chart
  • The specification on a new E2 Service Model (E2SM), Cell Configuration and Control – covering Cell and slice-level resource configuration and control for network slicing use case

For more details about newly released O-RAN specifications please read our web announcement. All O-RAN specifications are available for download at our website.

Further alignment of the O-RAN ALLIANCE and Telecom Infrastructure Project (TIP)

On October 25, 2022 during the Open RAN Summit at Fyuz in Madrid, O-RAN and TIP announced a further alignment of their value propositions and deliverables to complement each other seamlessly.

O-RAN and TIP align on a regular basis to ensure O-RAN MVP feature packages and release roadmaps are synchronized with TIP Blueprints. TIP references O-RAN technical and test specifications and TIP members help to improve them through the change request process. O-RAN and TIP mutually recognize test results performed in the O-RAN-approved Open Testing and Integration Centers (OTIC) and TIP Community labs.

Alignment between O-RAN and TIP enables the ecosystem to streamline the development of O-RAN based products, verify interfaces and interoperability of components and demonstrate the functionality and operational performance of the open RAN solutions that are commercially available.

Read the press release here.

O-RAN ALLIANCE

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
November 15-17, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Lowering Latency Levels
November 17, 2022 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Digital Symposium, Day 2
November 22, 2022 Enterprise 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Unlocking ROI
November 29, 2022 The Secret Is Out: 5G Success with Intelligent Automation
November 29, 2022 5G Core Operator Survey: Charting the Route to 5G SA
November 30, 2022 Striding Towards the Intelligent World
November 30, 2022 Using real-time wireless network insights and intelligence to drive competitive advantage
December 1, 2022 New Best Practices for Metro Networks in the 5G Era
December 1, 2022 How Hybrid Supercapacitor Energy Storage Can Help Broadband Service Providers Improve Reliability, Reduce Costs and Achieve Sustainability Goals
December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
December 7, 2022 The Evolution of the Multi-Service Network Edge
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Accelerating Digital Services in LATAM By Ken Wieland
U-Joy Cities：China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei 5G MetaAAU Marine Coverage Verification By Huawei
The Road to Zero Load, Zero Carbon for Mobile Networks By Roberto Kompany and James Crawshaw
China Mobile Hubei and Huawei Debut High-Precision Simulation Planning for Fully-connected 5G Factories By Huawei
China Mobile Hubei and Huawei Lay the Foundation for Fully-connected 5G Factories, with Ultra-Reliable Networks By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Dismantling the dominance of Big Telco By Matt Carter, CEO, Aryaka
Hard times for hardware SIMs By Hamish White, Founder and CEO, Mobilise
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE