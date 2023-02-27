DT picks Nokia and Fujitsu for limited open RAN rollout in Germany, Mavenir for Europe

Deutsche Telekom sounds like it is struggling to make up its mind about open RAN. Just a week ago, the German incumbent issued a white paper chronicling the numerous obstacles there are to a deployment of technologies based on the concept. Noting concerns about semiconductor platforms and systems integration, it concluded that "current open RAN readiness vis-à-vis all Deutsche Telekom architectural and performance requirements does not yet allow for immediate large-scale deployment." Today, it announced suppliers for a commercial rollout starting this year.

Eh? The first thing to say is that such a commercial rollout is likely to be extremely limited in scope, possibly not even extending in Germany beyond the boundaries of Neubrandenburg, the "O-RAN Town" where Deutsche Telekom has been conducting trials. Deutsche Telekom provides few details of the planned footprint in today's statement. But it mentions no German cities or towns apart from Neubrandenburg, where customers in "brownfield" zones are to receive 2G, 4G and 5G services based on open RAN technology.

(Source: Deutsche Telekom)

Intriguingly, the suppliers named for this deployment are not the ones that have been most visible in trials. Deutsche Telekom's white paper makes liberal reference to Mavenir, a US company best known in open RAN for its baseband software, as well as Japan's NEC, highly regarded by some operators for its 5G radio units. Instead of Mavenir, however, it has chosen Nokia – a vendor it booted out of its traditional radio access network several years ago in favor of Ericsson – as a baseband supplier. The job of providing radio units goes to Fujitsu, which did, in fairness, receive a write-up in the recent white paper.

Small as the deployment may be, it is a starting point for an operator still heavily reliant on kit supplied by China's Huawei. It also demonstrates that big incumbent vendors have a role to play in open RAN, despite telco efforts to cultivate smaller rivals. The update is good publicity for Nokia as well as Fujitsu, whose network services boss, Greg Manganello, told Light Reading here in Barcelona that his goal is to capture a 30% share of the open RAN market by 2030.

Open questions



But there are lots of open questions about the Neubrandenburg deployment. There is no mention of 3G, not well served by open RAN players, and that ageing technology has not yet been phased out in Germany. It suggests Deutsche Telekom will be running parallel open RAN and traditional RAN networks for a time, adding to cost and complexity.

Nor is it clear if this deployment is both open and virtualized. The general assumption is that they usually go together, but NTT Docomo has built a network in Japan that ticks the open box but not the virtualized one. Essentially, that means the RAN software is tightly integrated with the underlying hardware platforms. And, interestingly, two of NTT Docomo's partners are Nokia (for baseband) and Fujitsu (for radios). Deutsche Telekom may simply have lifted the formula.

If this does turn out to be a virtualized RAN, however, it is likely to entail a smaller role for Intel on the semiconductor side. Both Nokia and Fujitsu are fans of using so-called "inline" accelerators, shifting baseband functions off an Intel CPU and onto more customized silicon. "We're inline guys," said Manganello earlier today. "If you want high-performance edge, we are going to pitch Nvidia, and it can do the analytics and has enormous capacity. If you are talking about the coverage model, then maybe it is Marvell."

Nokia, which is obviously the baseband supplier in this case, has also talked up the attractions of inline accelerators over Intel's preferred "lookaside" and "integrated" systems. It too has a relationship with Marvell. "We believe that inline in terms of cost and power consumption has better performance," said Tommi Uitto, the head of Nokia's mobile networks business group, during an interview with Light Reading.

The open RAN deployment is not confined to Germany, however. Outside its domestic market, Deutsche Telekom said it would also begin a "multivendor" rollout in its European footprint this year. But the only supplier it has named for that project is Mavenir, which is to provide massive MIMO radios. Right now, that does not sound very multivendor. Others are to be announced in due course, but the process of selecting vendors has clearly taken longer than Deutsche Telekom expected. There is also no information on the scope of this rollout outside Germany. A mere sprinkling of sites would seem little more than a glorified trial.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading