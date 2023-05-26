Driving supply chain resiliency for open RAN development

The 5G Futures Summit at Mobile World Congress 2023 examined how 5G networks will impact global, local and private connectivity. During this panel, Light Reading's Kelsey Ziser and fellow participants discussed the economic and technological impacts of the supply chain on open RAN deployments.

The conversation covered potential areas of improvement to increase momentum in the open RAN space, the impact of standards on open RAN, and how the industry can better connect historically underserved regions with open RAN and 5G.

This video was provided courtesy of the GSMA. More information on MWC and this panel can be accessed here.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading