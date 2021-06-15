Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Dish's 'Project Gene5is' signup site hints at American 5G

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 6/15/2021
Comment (0)

Dish Network is accepting signups for its promised 5G network, marketing the offering under the "Project Gene5is" branding.

"A new 5G network built to release American innovation," Dish proclaims on its new signup site, which was first reported by Axios. "Help us democratize wireless access and create the 5G network of the future."

The site's patriotic phrasing doesn't come as much of a surprise. Dish executives have long touted the company's desire to primarily use American vendors for 5G (though both of Dish's radio vendors are based in Asia).

"We know we'll have a much more American-centric set of vendors than the traditional incumbents," Dish's Charlie Ergen told Light Reading in 2019.

Dish provided no other details on its "Project Gene5is" effort, though the site's privacy notice does mention "a new 5G wireless network (the 'Genesis Service')."

It's not clear whether "Project Gene5is" will be Dish's primary brand for its 5G network. The www.projectgenesis.com website directs visitors to a video game of that name. And "Project Genesis" has ties to the movie Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. In the 1982 flick, the Genesis Device is used to reorganize dead matter into habitable worlds and, eventually, resurrect Spock (spoilers).

The revelation of Dish's website comes just a few months before the company has promised to light up its network in Las Vegas. Dish is to cover 20% of the US population by June 2022 with 5G, and 70% by June 2023, under its 2019 agreement with the US Department of Justice. Dish has promised to sell the service to consumers as well as enterprise customers.

Indeed, Dish has been making a number of noteworthy hires as it works to flesh out its mobile network operation. The latest: Dish's national tower manager is hiring several full-time drone operators whose job will be to monitor the company's growing network of cell towers. Requirements include the ability to "fly drones on tower sites and ground scan various structure installations and rooftops in congested urban and city areas."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 16, 2021 Reimagining Order Management in the 5G Era
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 29, 2021 How to Future-Proof Your Fiber Offering
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
July 22, 2021 The Journey to Virtualized RAN – Insights 2021
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
China Mobile Beijing Deploys Huawei's 5G Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO By Huawei
Indoor Distributed Massive MIMO Brings High-Speed Access to Vanke Mall in Anhui By Huawei
Huawei Intelligent Cloud-Networks: A Practical Guide to the Transformation of DICT Services By Huawei
Broadband Forum's CloudCO Is Ready to Usher in the SDAN Era By Tim Carey, Lead Technology Strategist, Nokia & Broadband Forum Fellow
Rural Broadband Opportunities By Dave Wachob, Chief Business Development Officer, Antronix
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The folly of attempting to future-proof broadband By
Will service providers achieve the desired outcomes of digital transformation? By Terry Young, Director of 5G and Service Provider Solutions, A10 Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE