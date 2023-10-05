Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Dish's 'pause' looms over cell tower industry

News Analysis

NEW ORLEANS – During a keynote discussion here at the Connect X trade show, Dish's networking chief Dave Mayo reiterated the company's plan to "pause" its 5G network buildout later this year.

The comments undoubtedly come as a letdown – though maybe not a surprise – to the cell tower owners in the Connect X crowd.

Mayo, right, discusses Dish's 5G network with John Celentano, of Inside Towers, at the Connect X trade show. (Source: Mike Dano/Light Reading)
Mayo, right, discusses Dish's 5G network with John Celentano, of Inside Towers, at the Connect X trade show.
(Source: Mike Dano/Light Reading)

"We see the announcement of Dish's 'pause' on expansion capex as negative for tower stocks," wrote the financial analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets in a recent note to investors.

Most of the nation's biggest cell tower owners – including American Tower, SBA Communications and Crown Castle – are leasing space on their towers to Dish. Broadly, they're hoping Dish is successful in the US wireless industry because they want to have more customers buying real estate on their tower holdings.

Earlier this week, during Dish's quarterly earnings call, Dish's Charlie Ergen first confirmed the company's plans to pause its open RAN 5G network buildout after it reaches its government-mandated 5G network buildout requirements in June 2023. He said the company would likely resume its efforts later in 2024 in order to meet its final government-mandated coverage target in June 2025.

A breather

Analysts generally argued the move is necessary.

"This helps Dish extend the time required to find additional funding and should also increase its options, but clearly a short-term negative for US tower leasing trends," wrote the financial analysts at Raymond James in a note to investors.

Dish believes it will need to broadcast its 5G signal from atop around 16,000 cell towers to reach its goal of covering 70% of the US population by June 2023. Dish's Mayo said the company has so far started construction on more than 18,000 5G cell sites, and expects to reach its coverage targets in June.

"It is unclear to us how much they will cut the pace of deployment," wrote the financial analysts at New Street Research in a recent note to investors. "For now, we are assuming a pace of 3,000 [cell towers] per quarter in 1H23, 2,000 per quarter in 2H23, and 1,000 per quarter in 2024. They could cut deployment more dramatically if they need to. We assume they ramp deployment again at the start of 2025."

The analysts believe Dish will need around 35,000 total cell towers to reach its final coverage target in June 2025, which requires the company to cover 75% of each of its spectrum license areas with 5G. That "will be tough," according to the New Street analysts.

During the pause

During his keynote session, Mayo said Dish will work to densify and improve its network after it reaches its June 2023 buildout target. Instead of expanding coverage to new markets, he said Dish would flesh out and improve the coverage in its existing footprint during the second half of 2023.

"We've got lots to do," he said.

Mayo said that densification would mostly rely on big, macro cell towers, but would also include some small cells. "We'll start deploying small cells later this year," he said.

After June, Mayo also said Dish would work to expand its 5G-based voice calling service. He said Voice over New Radio (VoNR) technology is available in some Dish markets, but he said the company would work to expand that across its footprint.

Finally, Mayo said Dish would also expand its Boost Infinite postpaid calling service across its footprint. He said the company is holding a meeting with its dealers later this week, and that it would introduce a new commission structure that would encourage Dish and Boost salespeople to get customers to buy phones that support the company's spectrum bands, including its Band 70 holdings. The company currently offers a handful of phones that support Band 70.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Open architecture and supply chain diversity: Securing telecoms into the future
5G Open RAN Systems Integration
White Paper: Security in Open RAN
Network Integration Case Study: Accelerating open vRAN deployment
How can you accelerate RAN deployments?
Video: Shingo Mizuno outlines Fujitsu’s commitment to open networking
Interview: Open RAN enabling CSPs to deliver on the promise of 5G
Keynote: Open RAN: The Next Step
Webinar: Open RAN in 2022: Enabling a Continuous Flow of Innovation
Infographic: Innovation at Software Speed, Why Almost 100% of Operators Surveyed are Embracing Open Architectures
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling for Open RAN Network Slicing
May 25, 2023 Security Best Practices for an Evolving Threat Landscape
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
June 6, 2023 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium - Day 1
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE