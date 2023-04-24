Sign In Register
open RAN

Dish's HR chief to leave

News Analysis

Dish Network confirmed to Light Reading that David Scott – Dish's EVP and chief human resources officer – will leave the company next month.

The company said Doug Balsbough, the EVP and chief people officer for its Dish Wireless business, will assume HR responsibilities for the entire company when Scott leaves at the end of May.

(Source: Jonathan Weiss/Alamy Stock Photo)
Scott joined Dish in 2018 after a long career at Walmart, based on his LinkedIn profile. Balsbough joined the company last year; he previously held similar positions at the likes of Raytheon Technologies and United Technologies, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The development is noteworthy considering Dish has been struggling amid a growing exodus of top executives. In recent months both Stephen Stokols (head of Dish's wireless retail business) and Stephen Bye (chief commercial officer for Dish's wireless business) left the company.

The departures come as Dish faces a range of other difficulties. The company continues to recover from a disastrous cybersecurity incident that likely caused thousands of mobile and pay-TV customers to flee the company. Dish has also struggled to deploy its new nationwide 5G network amid setbacks, delays and technical glitches. And Dish is trying to win customers in a mobile industry that's expected to slow dramatically in the coming months.

Partly as a result, several Wall Street analysts have in recent weeks lowered their ratings on the company's stock.

Broadly, Dish is hoping to use its existing satellite TV business to finance its entry into the wireless industry via the construction of a nationwide 5G network.

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

