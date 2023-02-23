DISH Wireless expands cloud-native network with Mavenir Open vRAN software

LITTLETON, Colo. and RICHARDSON, Texas — Mavenir, the network software provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on the cloud, provided DISH Wireless with Open vRAN software that supports DISH frequency bands and is supporting greater than 40,000 radios across the DISH 5G cloud-native Open RAN network. DISH Wireless currently provides a live commercial service of 5G voice over new radio (VoNR), which utilizes significantly lower latency and higher throughput to improve voice and video quality and capacity for new 5G use cases.

Mavenir is providing DISH Wireless with fully virtualized, Open RAN centralized unit (O-CU) and distributed unit (O-DU) software that operates on vendor-neutral COTS hardware, aligning with the DISH 5G network standard as a 100% microservices-based cloud-native solution that runs telco workloads on the cloud – private, public and hybrid.

Mavenir's work has led to the following firsts:

Open vRAN with 5G SA commercial devices

VoNR on 5G SA commercial service

Unified CU/DU across public or private clouds, cell site or data centers

5G SA 3CC (3 Carrier Aggregation) in the field

Commercial RAN on public cloud

