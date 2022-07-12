Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
open RAN

Dish unveils Boost Infinite pricing: $25/month for 30GB of speedy data

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Dish Network said it's now offering beta access to its new Boost Infinite service. The new offering – officially launching early next year – will cost $25 per month.

"At only $25 a month, Boost Infinite from Dish Wireless has arrived to give Americans the value, coverage and simplicity they deserve for less than half what the others charge," said Stephen Stokols, the executive VP of retail for Dish Network's wireless business. "With our early access beta, we're letting customers experience something infinitely better before the full commercial launch of our new wireless brand early next year."

In response to questions from Light Reading, Dish also offered a few insights into the terms of its service. For example, the $25 unlimited plan comes with 30GB of high-speed data.

"We've found that an overwhelming majority of wireless customers in the US won't exceed that data threshold," Dish officials said. "For heavy data users, we will offer an option for expanded high-speed data at the lowest price in the industry. More to come on that with our upcoming Q1 2023 launch."

(Source: Robert K. Chin/Alamy Stock Photo)
(Source: Robert K. Chin/Alamy Stock Photo)

The company also said it would offer mobile hotspot services, for phone-to-laptop tethering, that would draw from the same 30GB bucket.

Officials added that the Boost Infinite beta offering would only be available online and that it would leverage eSIM technology. Customers will be able to bring their own device – either iOS or Android – or they can purchase or finance a device from Boost Infinite.

Dish officials declined to provide details about the network or networks that would support the offering.

"It's well known that we're building our own standalone 5G network, and we have partner agreements with two of the largest 5G network providers in America – this ensures our Boost Infinite customers get the best possible coverage, and at $25/month it's clearly also the best value in postpaid wireless," they said, pointing to the company's MVNO agreements with AT&T and T-Mobile and its efforts to build its own 5G network.

"Without getting into too many specifics, starting next year, Boost Infinite customers will have seamless access to multiple 5G networks, not just one," officials said.

Dish has said it hopes to gain 30 million to 40 million mobile customers in the future, which would represent a major increase from the 8 million it counts today. The company currently operates a handful of different wireless brands, and Boost Infinite will be its newest.

Dish had initially hoped to launch Boost Infinite sometime in the fall of 2022, but recently delayed that launch to the first quarter of 2023.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
December 7, 2022 The Evolution of the Multi-Service Network Edge
December 12, 2022 5G Leads the Stride: An Update on Huawei Wireless Product & Solutions and 5G Business Cases
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
December 13, 2022 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
December 13, 2022 Simplify your Multicloud Networking to Improve Business Agility and Reduce TCO
December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Taking The Best Path To Post-Quantum Security By Norma
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
Assurance and Monetization By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
Connecting Africa With Ultra-Automation And Autonomous Networks By Kerry Doyle
U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Jointly Improves 5G Voice Experience By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
Four ways the telco industry will change in 2023 By Adolfo Hernandez, VP of Amazon Web Services’ global telecom business unit
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE