Dish to use Ceragon for 5G microwave, mmWave backhaul

RICHARDSON, Texas – Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), a global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, today announced an agreement with DISH Wireless (NASDAQ: DISH) to provide ultra-high capacity IP-50C microwave and IP-50E millimeter wave transport solutions.

DISH, which is deploying America's first cloud-native 5G Smart Network, selected Ceragon for its field-proven, innovative and reliable technology, as well as its delivery and deployment capabilities. DISH will leverage Ceragon's transport, maintenance and support solutions to ensure the smooth roll-out of its network in select locations across the country.

Doran Arazi, Ceragon Networks CEO commented, "Ceragon is thrilled to have been selected by DISH to provide 5G wireless transport solutions. As the industry disruptor, DISH is strategically adopting cutting-edge network architectures and technologies, and Ceragon's groundbreaking wireless transport offering is fully aligned with DISH's requirements. With solutions that power some of the most advanced 5G networks worldwide and address the unique transport challenges 5G networks present, Ceragon is well-positioned and committed to helping DISH deliver on its vision."

Ceragon offers DISH an optimized wireless transport solution, in terms of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), reliability and time to market. Ceragon's innovative solutions and rapid turnkey network deployment capabilities will allow DISH to quickly gain market share as it expands its 5G network and delivers advanced 5G services.

Ceragon Networks