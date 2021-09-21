Dish to use 10x People to manage phone numbers

LITTLETON, Colo. – DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) has selected 10x People, LLC to manage telephone number (TN) inventory for the company's cloud-native, OpenRAN-based 5G network.

10x People's number inventory management software, known as nVentory, efficiently operates TNs and identity management, allowing DISH to simultaneously meet business needs and industry reporting requirements.

"As we continue to build our innovative 5G network, 10x People will play a central role in our number management process as we track, monitor and report this important part of our inventory," said Atilla Tinic, chief information officer, DISH. "10x People's cloud-native solution will seamlessly integrate with our other OSS/BSS systems, extend our TN management capabilities as we roll out new areas of service, and serve as an innovative platform for the ongoing evolution of our subscriber identity management."

"10x People is committed to helping connect end users to DISH's fully-virtualized, first-of-its-kind network through telephone number solutions," said Lisa Marie Maxson, CEO, 10x People. "Being selected as a TN management supplier by a technology innovator like DISH is an honor and speaks to our position as a leader in scalable numbering solutions for 5G networks."

DISH